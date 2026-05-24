Rental market resilience in Singapore, with record high condo rents and continued growth in HDB rentals

Singapore's rental market continued to show resilience in April 2026, even as broader property market momentum has started to moderate. Condo rents climbed to another all-time high in April, while HDB rents also continued edging upwards, albeit at a slower pace. Rental prices are rising faster than average, with condo rental prices showing a 0.3 per cent month-on-month increase in April 2026, and HDB rents increasing by 1.3 per cent year-on-year. Despite concerns about affordability, HDB rentals tend to be more closely tied to budget considerations, unlike condo rentals which prioritize lifestyle or proximity to work.

Condo rental prices set new record high in April amid continued growth in the HDB rental market. Singapore's rental market data shows that both condo rent s and HDB rents are showing an upward trend.

Overall condo rental prices rose by 0.3 per cent month-on-month in April 2026, bringing the rental index to a new record high of 145.4. The rise in rental prices did not come alongside weaker leasing activity. Instead, transaction volumes also moved higher. Demand remains fundamentally healthy, supported by macroeconomic uncertainties and softer expatriate hiring.

Higher rents occasionally came alongside weaker volumes in earlier periods, but this is unlikely for now unless Singapore experiences a significantly weaker labour market or a sharp pullback in expatriate demand





asiaonecom / 🏆 10. in SG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Condo Rent HDB Rent Singapore Rental Market Resilience Record High Post-Pandemic Years Expatriates Expansion Continued Growth Tenants Monetary Policy Uncertainties Medical Supply Chain Disruptions Soft Expatriate Hiring Tensioned Labor Market Trend Trend Analysis Year-On-Year Rental Growth

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Portable Power Bank Fire Hampers 30 Residents in HDB, 1 Evacuated, Fan Battery BlamedA small fan's battery sparked a fire that caused extensive damage to a 10th floor HDB unit in Tampines Street, Singapore. Two residents luckily escaped in time, and 30 residents were evacuated.

Read more »

Couple in Singapore's Court of Appeal battle over $1.865 million condo ownership ratioThe couple had registered the condo's ownership in the ratio of 99:1, with Mr. Jake Ngor holding the one per cent share. Several months later, they broke up, and Mr. Ngor sued Ms. Wong for ownership, alleging the property was registered in the ratio to quell her insecurity and avoid paying ABSD for a subsequent purchase.

Read more »

US Indictment Leads To Leave Of Absence For Singaporean Businessman, Mr Teo Siong SengIn response to a US indictment, Singapore businessman Mr Teo Siong Seng takes a leave of absence from his roles at the Singapore Business Federation (SBF), the Singapore Economic Resilience Taskforce (SERT) and Enterprise Singapore, as stated by the Ministry of Trade and Industry (MTI).

Read more »

Man jailed for nearly killing HDB family of 7, including parents, in TampinesA Malaysian man who accepted money to set fire to a debtor's home in Singapore was sentenced to 19 months and two weeks' jail for nearly trapping and killing a family of seven inside their HDB flat.

Read more »