Reopening of Strait of Hormuz: A Swift Oil Flood Expected

After a 100-day closure, the Strait of Hormuz is poised to reopen. While market bulls expect a slow restart, industry insiders predict a rapid surge in oil output, with tankers pre-positioned and infrastructure largely intact.

When the day comes, the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz will be an extraordinary event: restarting about 10,000 oil wells, pumping roughly 15 per cent of the world's production, that had been shut down for a hundred days and counting.

Nothing even remotely close has been attempted - ever. The oil industry doesn't have a playbook for it; it will learn by doing. Unsurprisingly, the commodity market is deeply divided about how long it would take: oil bears believe it could be done in days and weeks, while the bulls talk about six to eight months, perhaps even a year. The most pessimistic say many wells won't restart at all.

My industry soundings are far more upbeat: When it happens, it would start as a trickle, but very quickly - in just a handful of weeks, if not days - transform into an oil flood. I'm on the side of the bears, as you may have guessed. Admittedly, resuming shipping in the strait would require a diplomatic deal between the US and Iran that has so far proven elusive.

But allow me to speculate on the day after Tehran and Washington sign a memorandum of understanding that, in practical terms, allows tanker traffic on the waterway to return to prewar levels within, say, 30 days. I'm sidestepping key questions: Would Iran charge tolls or fees? Would oil tankers use the Iranian shipping lanes or the Omani ones? But the starting point is sombre.

The closure of Hormuz has forced Saudi Arabia, Iraq, Iran, the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, Qatar and Bahrain to curtail output by 45 per cent, from a pre-war level of roughly 32 million barrels a day to about 17.5 million last month, according to the International Energy Agency. Before oil can re-start, the first job is to get tankers past the Hormuz bottleneck into the Persian Gulf.

Often, I hear the reopening would be a two-phase operation: First, tankers already laden would depart, and only then could ships on ballast go beyond the strait to load. That's nonsense: It would happen simultaneously. Greek shipowners have already pre-positioned multiple empty supertankers within only three to five days of navigation from Hormuz for the job. War insurance wouldn't be a problem: It's available, at reasonable prices, from multiple companies.

What would be needed is confidence the US-Iran deal is holding. Call it proof of concept. The most adventurous shipowners will go first - think the likes of Evangelos Marinakis and George Procopiou - paving the way for other, more conservative, owners to follow. If the diplomatic accord holds, it will take time to organise the dozens of tankers needed to carry the oil when the flow fully resumes - but that won't take as long as conventional wisdom assumes.

True, some tankers are in the wrong position, having diverted to do other business, say, shipping crude from the US Gulf of Mexico to Japan. But plenty of tonnage is available. Frontline, one of the world's top supertanker owners, reckons that 55 large tankers are empty near the Persian Gulf, waiting for the strait to reopen. That equals 110 million barrels of capacity.

The vessels are contracted to industrial players like refiners and oil majors, Chief Executive Officer Lars Barstad told investors recently. Rather than put the tankers to work elsewhere, making as much as US$100,000 a day, those companies have preferred to incur an opportunity cost, keeping the ships idle but near Hormuz. For these guys to not have vessels available should the strait open can be an extremely costly affair, he said. For them, this is logistics; it's not necessarily profit.

If the transportation gets resolved quickly, as I expect, then it's all down to the flow of crude. So far, the infrastructure that needs to be restarted - the 10,000 or so wells, gas-and-oil processing centers, pipelines, storage tanks and ports - has emerged from the war largely unscratched. And where damage occurred, it has been largely repaired during the ceasefire. The lack of significant damage contrasts with other Middle Eastern conflicts.

When Kuwait was liberated from Saddam Hussein in 1991, its oil wells were on fire, for example. The closure this time has also been controlled. Unlike, say, the oil strike in Venezuela in 2002-2003, when wells closed by disgruntled employees in a matter of minutes were damaged, Saudi Arabia and its neighbors had time to shutter wells in an orderly fashion.

Moreover, the oilfields haven't been battlegrounds, as they were during the 2011 Libyan civil war, thus allowing maintenance to continue. Nowhere in the region has output fallen to zero, because of the need to meet domestic oil demand and, in the cases of Saudi Arabia and the UAE, the use of pipelines bypassing Hormuz. The key takeaway is that the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, while unprecedented, is supported by proactive preparation by shipowners and minimal damage to infrastructure.

The oil bears may be right: the restart could be faster than many expect, with a quick transformation from trickle to flood. However, it all hinges on the diplomatic deal holding. If it does, the world could see a rapid return of millions of barrels per day, easing global supply constraints and potentially lowering prices. The logistics are in place; the political will remains the wildcard





ChannelNewsAsia / 🏆 6. in SG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Strait Of Hormuz Oil Production Persian Gulf Tankers Geopolitics

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

US-Israeli conflict with Iran continues, Lebanon, Mar 30, 2026The US-Israeli conflict with Iran continues, with both sides trading strikes and escalating hostilities. The conflict has resulted in thousands of deaths and hundreds of thousands of people displaced from their homes. The US has imposed a blockade on Iranian ports, while Iran has blocked most shipping through the Strait of Hormuz. The two sides are close to a preliminary agreement that would reopen the strait, but progress has been slow.

Read more »

OPEC+ Members Agree to Fourth Monthly Oil Output Increase Amid Strait of Hormuz DisruptionOPEC+ nations decided to increase oil output targets by 188,000 barrels per day from July, marking the fourth hike in as many months. However, actual production has collapsed due to export cuts by Gulf members and the closure of the Strait of Hormuz. Brent crude hit a one-month high on supply concerns but later fell as tensions between the US and Iran appeared to ease.

Read more »

Tanzania‑Flagged Container Ship Sinks Near Batam, Prompting Safety Alerts in Singapore StraitThe Golden Star 1 sank about 6 km off Batam after taking on water, triggering navigational warnings and a joint investigation by Singapore, Indonesia and Tanzania to manage drifting cargo and assess environmental impact.

Read more »

Disney Kept Taylor Swift's Involvement in Toy Story 5 a SecretDisney created a decoy version of Toy Story 5 to keep Taylor Swift's involvement a secret. The confirmation of Taylor's song follows a wave of mysterious TS billboards that appeared across major cities.

Read more »