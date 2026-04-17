Freelance reporter Crissy Froyd's contract has been terminated after she made unverified statements on Twitter concerning journalist Dianna Russini. The dismissal comes a week after Russini was photographed with NFL coach Mike Vrabel, sparking investigations into both parties.

A freelance reporter, Crissy Froyd , has had her contract terminated by her employer after making statements on Twitter about another journalist, Dianna Russini . This action follows a week after photos emerged of Russini with NFL coach Mike Vrabel, a situation that also prompted an investigation by Russini's employer and Vrabel's team. Froyd, in her public comments, unequivocally supported Russini, but her subsequent remarks, which have not been officially verified, appear to have led to her immediate dismissal.

The publication stated that Froyd's recent statements do not reflect their commitment to professionalism or their principles of ethical conduct, leading to the immediate end of their contractor relationship.

Froyd, in her own statement following the termination, expressed that she does not regret anything she said and stands by the truth of her remarks. She conveyed deep emotion regarding the end of her tenure, which had lasted for a significant portion of her life, and acknowledged the potential consequences of her words, even when facing risky situations. She extended thanks to her supporters, both prior to and after releasing her statements.

While the specific content of Froyd's remarks about Russini remains on her Twitter page and has not been reproduced here, it is crucial to note that these statements have not been corroborated or officially reported by any journalistic entity. This lack of verification makes it challenging to ascertain whether Froyd's commentary constituted sufficient grounds for her contractual termination or how her employer arrived at their decision.

Despite the lack of definitive information, it is evident that the termination was a direct result of Froyd's public comments regarding Russini, rather than any perceived deficiency in her professional work. The situation highlights the delicate balance between objective reporting and the potential pitfalls of rumor, innuendo, and gossip.

This is underscored by the author's earlier caution to a colleague regarding similar online discourse, a warning that was unfortunately misinterpreted by some aggregators as an attempt to suppress significant, undisclosed information. These aggregators, seeking sensational content, criticized the author for seemingly adhering to legal, business, and journalistic standards.

The author clarifies that the intention was not to muzzle anyone, but rather to guide a colleague away from statements that could lead to personal or professional repercussions, a lesson Froyd has now learned firsthand. The case serves as a stark reminder that even in the age of immediate online communication, discretion and accuracy remain paramount, even if it means foregoing opportunities for aggregators to generate revenue by distributing unverified content





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Crissy Froyd Dianna Russini Journalism Ethics Contract Termination Social Media Commentary

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