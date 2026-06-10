Rescue Efforts Continue After Deadly 7.8 Earthquake Strikes Mindanao

A powerful 7.8-magnitude earthquake off the coast of Mindanao has caused massive destruction in the southern Philippines, resulting in at least 45 deaths and leaving 17 missing. Rescue teams race against time amid aftershocks to locate survivors, with a focus on a collapsed supermarket in General Santos City where hopes faded after a detected pulse turned out to be a fatality. The disaster, which triggered landslides and tsunami warnings, highlights the region's seismic vulnerability and the urgent need for improved preparedness.

The 7.8-magnitude tremor struck off the coast of Mindanao on Monday, causing widespread destruction across the southern Philippine island. The powerful earthquake brought down buildings, triggered landslides, and set off tsunami warnings, creating a scene of chaos and devastation.

Rescue teams immediately faced the daunting task of searching through rubble while contending with the constant threat of aftershocks that further endangered both survivors and responders. In General Santos City, rescuers focused on a collapsed supermarket, where two employees had been trapped. Joey Deluvio, 39, was among those missing, and early on Wednesday, life-detecting equipment indicated a weak pulse, raising hopes for a successful rescue.

However, local rescuer Michelle Chua told AFP that when the body was finally reached, there were no signs of life. The national disaster agency confirmed the grim update, raising the death toll to 45 on Wednesday and noting a sharp increase in the number of missing persons, which jumped from four to 17.

Most of the additional fatalities occurred in Davao Occidental province, where landslides and building collapses were the primary causes of death, according to civil defence official Rafaelito Alejandro in a radio interview. Across the affected region, families were left to pick through the remains of their homes and businesses, many of whom had been sleeping when the quake struck. The tsunami warnings that followed the initial tremor forced coastal communities to evacuate to higher ground, adding to the disruption.

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology recorded numerous aftershocks, some of which were strong enough to cause further damage and impede rescue operations. Emergency shelters were quickly established to house those rendered homeless, but supplies of food, water, and medical aid were strained by the scale of the disaster. Government officials, alongside international aid agencies, began coordinating relief efforts, though remote and mountainous areas presented significant logistical challenges.

The full extent of the damage was still being assessed as teams worked to reach isolated communities cut off by landslides and broken infrastructure. The earthquake highlighted the vulnerability of the southern Philippines to large-scale seismic events. Mindanao lies along the Pacific Ring of Fire, where several tectonic plates converge, making it prone to frequent and sometimes powerful earthquakes.

This latest tremor was one of the strongest in recent years and served as a stark reminder of the need for improved building codes and disaster preparedness in a region where many structures are not designed to withstand such forces. Authorities have urged residents to remain vigilant and follow safety protocols, especially as aftershocks continue to rattle the area. In the days to come, the priority will shift from immediate rescue to longer-term recovery and reconstruction.

The government has pledged financial assistance to affected families and allocated resources for rebuilding damaged public infrastructure. However, the process is expected to be lengthy and costly, requiring sustained support from both national and international partners. Communities will also need psychological support to cope with the trauma of losing loved ones and witnessing widespread destruction. The event may prompt a reevaluation of emergency response strategies to ensure faster and more efficient delivery of aid in future calamities.

As the Philippines grapples with the immediate aftermath, the world watches and offers condolences. The resilience of the Filipino people, often tested by natural disasters, will again be called upon as they unite to rebuild their lives and livelihoods. The collective effort of volunteers, first responders, and ordinary citizens demonstrates the strength of community bonds even in the face of overwhelming adversity. The tragedy underscores the unpredictable power of nature and the importance of solidarity in times of crisis





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Earthquake Mindanao Philippines Tsunami Landslide Rescue General Santos Disaster Casualties Aftershocks

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