Indonesian rescuers return to a flooded illegal gold mine in West Java on Nov 26 to search for missing workers. Thirteen fatalities are confirmed in the disaster.

Indonesian search and rescue teams are preparing to re-enter a flooded illegal gold mine in the West Java province on November 26 to locate survivors. The operation targets thirteen workers who remain trapped underground after heavy rains inundated the narrow shaft on November 23. Thirteen people have already been confirmed dead in the incident.

Rescue Efforts Navigate Deep Underground Hazards

Rescuers are focusing their efforts on two specific mine shafts, utilizing ropes to gain access to the depths where the workers were last seen. The excavation site reaches a depth of 100 meters, a significant barrier that has slowed down all current relief operations. Authorities describe the shaft as narrow, dark, and highly slippery, creating dangerous conditions for the teams working to reach the trapped individuals.

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Authorities Confirm Fatalities and Identify Victims

Police Chief Hengki of West Java confirmed that thirteen workers have died as a result of the flooding and subsequent entrapment. Among those who perished, six victims have been positively identified by authorities. A total of twenty-six workers had entered the mine in the Bogor region, located south of Jakarta, before the weather event triggered the disaster. The remaining thirteen workers are still unaccounted for.

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Illegal Mining Sector Faces Recurring Tragedies

State-owned mining enterprise Antam clarified that the incident occurred at an unauthorized site and was not connected to its official mining operations. Illegal and small-scale mining is a persistent issue in Indonesia, often leading to deadly accidents due to unregulated practices in remote areas. Similar tragedies have marked the region, including carbon monoxide poisoning deaths at an illegal gold mine in January.

Weather Delays Impact Ongoing Search Timeline

The Indonesian search and rescue agency stated that bad weather conditions could further delay the continuation of the search efforts. Police Chief Hengki noted that the resumption of operations on November 26 is conditional upon favorable weather. The combination of natural disasters and informal mining practices continues to pose severe risks to workers in the country.