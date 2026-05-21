Research Effort Focuses on Fertility and Child Development in Singapore

Researchers are working on a White Paper with policy recommendations on fertility and child development to be shared with the government as it seeks to reverse Singapore's falling birth rates. The paper will be jointly developed by the National University of Singapore's (NUS) Yong Soo Lin School of Medicine and the Population Association of Singapore, and submitted to the newly formed Marriage and Parenthood Reset Workgroup when ready.

The research effort comes as minister Indranee Rajah says policymakers are focused on three key barriers: financial costs, parenting stress, and time scarcity . Researchers are working on a White Paper with policy recommendations on fertility and child development to be shared with the government as it seeks to reverse Singapore's falling birth rates.

The paper will be jointly developed by the National University of Singapore's (NUS) Yong Soo Lin School of Medicine and the Population Association of Singapore, and submitted to the newly formed Marriage and Parenthood Reset Workgroup when ready. Speaking at the association's annual conference, Minister in the Prime Minister's Office Indranee Rajah, who heads the workgroup, said policymakers are focused on three issues: financial support, the perceived stress of raising children, and time scarcity.

The workgroup is examining the costs families face at different stages of raising children. On the growing sentiment that Singapore is not a conducive environment for raising children, Ms Indranee said addressing perceived stress would require a more holistic approach. The government plans to engage students, parents, teachers, and academics to explore ways to ease the education 'arms race'. Time scarcity, she said, is the hardest issue to tackle because it involves 'the tension between two good things'.

The research presented at the conference found that better workplace policies, shifting gender norms, and stronger community support are needed to improve children's development outcomes and Singapore's fertility outlook. One study found that children placed in non-parental care showed stronger cognitive development between the ages of three and six, but also faced a higher risk of behavioural problems.

Another study found that one to two weeks of paternity leave in Singapore does not appear to increase the likelihood of couples having a second or third child. Prof Yeung noted that Nordic countries, where paternity leave lasts six months to a year or more, show a positive relationship between paternity leave and fertility rates.

Two weeks, she said, is likely too short to shift couples' thinking about having more children – particularly given that men's participation in childcare and domestic duties in Singapore remains significantly lower than in Nordic countries





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Fertility Child Development Policy Recommendations Workgroup Education 'Arms Race' Time Scarcity Perceived Stress Better Workplace Policies Shifting Gender Norms Stronger Community Support Non-Parental Care Paternity Leave Nordic Countries Child Development Outcomes Fertility Rates Men's Participation In Childcare And Domestic

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