Residents in Tampines Grapple with Severe Rat Infestation

Residents in Tampines are facing a persistent rat infestation, with reports of rodents chewing through car wiring and causing significant damage. One electric vehicle owner spent nearly $5,000 on repairs after rats chewed through his car's wires. The problem has been ongoing for over a year, with many residents reporting rats climbing on shoe racks, defecating on car tyres, and even appearing in residential areas. Despite town council efforts to cull rats and clear burrows, residents say the issue persists and are calling for more sustainable solutions.

Residents in Tampines are raising alarms over a severe and persistent rat infestation that has led to significant property damage and widespread concern. One of the most alarming incidents involves an electric vehicle owner, Jiang Liangqiang, who discovered that rodents had chewed through the wiring of his month-old car.

The problem, according to residents, has been ongoing for about a year, with numerous sightings of rats in the neighbourhood. Jiang recounted that the issue came to light on May 31 when his car's hazard lights suddenly activated while he was with his family. After taking the vehicle to a repair shop, mechanics found extensive rat droppings and clear evidence of gnawed wires. The repair cost him approximately $4,700.

Jiang suspects that charging his car near a trash chute area may have attracted the rats, which then gained entry into the vehicle's rear compartment. He has since altered his parking habits, opting to park at a multi-storey carpark a five-minute walk away instead of the lot below his home. The infestation affects more than just vehicles.

Long-time resident Lin Jinmao, 68, described how rats regularly scurry across the streets around 10pm, leaving droppings everywhere and occasionally engaging in fights with local cats. Another ground-floor unit resident, Fitz, shared that rats have climbed onto his shoe racks outside his home and that dead rats have been found in the grass in front of his house. These accounts highlight the pervasive nature of the problem, which extends beyond mere nuisance to potential health hazards and structural concerns.

In response, the Tampines Town Council has pointed to its ongoing rat control measures, including the culling of over 1,100 rats and the clearing of more than 800 rat burrows in Tampines North. In an April Facebook post, the council acknowledged residents' concerns and announced plans for a more sustainable approach, such as installing digesters to reduce food waste at coffee shops and food stalls.

The council emphasized that keeping rodents at bay requires collective effort, urging residents to dispose of waste properly and recycle food waste where possible. However, despite these efforts, many residents feel that the problem remains unresolved, echoing Jiang's experience with the OneService app, where his earlier reports did not lead to a solution. The situation underscores the challenges of urban rodent control and the need for coordinated action between authorities and the community





asiaonecom / 🏆 10. in SG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Tampines Rat Infestation Rats Chewing Car Wiring Electric Vehicle Damage Tampines Town Council Rodent Control Singapore Pest Issue

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

SingPost expands islandwide posting service with SingPost@MyBlock and unveils automated parcel sorting facilitySingapore Post (SingPost) announced the expansion of its SingPostMyBlock trial, allowing residents in all HDB estates and condominiums to post letters and small packets from designated slots within their residential blocks starting from July 31, with rollout completed by September 30. The service will not be extended to landed or industrial areas. Concurrently, SingPost opened a S$30 million automated parcel sorting facility at its Tampines hub, featuring 3D and flexi sorters to boost efficiency and reduce manpower needs as part of its broader automation strategy.

Read more »

Residents experience inconvenience due to poor drainage on West Coast ExpresswayResidents living near the West Coast Expressway are experiencing inconvenience due to poor drainage on the elevated highway, which leads to water accumulation on the bridge and mini waterfalls during heavy rainfall. The authorities are urged to check the drainage system and take immediate action to address the issue.

Read more »

Cities in the US, Canada and Mexico Grapple with Homelessness Ahead of the 2026 Fifa World CupAhead of the 2026 Fifa World Cup, cities in the US, Canada and Mexico are addressing homelessness with varying degrees of success. While some cities like Dallas are expanding successful efforts to house homeless people, others are relying on existing programs without new funding. Federal data shows a double-digit percentage increase in homelessness nationwide from 2023 to 2024, with 770,000 people counted as homeless - a number acknowledged as an undercount. In the past, many cities have treated the homeless as an eyesore to be removed ahead of big sporting and political events, but experts say that this approach does not address the root causes of homelessness. Cities like Atlanta and Seattle are using the attention generated by the World Cup to launch ambitious plans to end encampments and street sleeping, but the success of these efforts remains to be seen. Some homeless people are skeptical that these initiatives will lead to lasting change, and experts say that addressing homelessness requires a long-term commitment to providing housing, resources and services.

Read more »

Singapore MP Charlene Chen Inspects Recycling Bin to Advocate Proper Waste SortingCharlene Chen, Tampines East MP, filmed herself going through a Bloobin to highlight common recycling mistakes. She pointed out items that should not be in the bin, such as food waste, tissues, and cigarette butts, while praising correctly recycled items like cleaned plastic jugs and flattened cardboard. Her goal is to encourage residents to recycle correctly to avoid contamination.

Read more »