Concerns rise as photos reveal illegal horseshoe crab catching at Kranji Reservoir despite no fishing signs, prompting NParks action and conservation debate.

Residents in Singapore have raised alarms regarding alleged illegal fishing activities at the Kranji Reservoir, specifically targeting the vulnerable horseshoe crab. The controversy intensified after a Reddit user posted visual evidence on Saturday, November 21, showing individuals using nets to capture the marine animals in a zone clearly marked with no-fishing signs.

Allegations and Immediate Response to Fishing

The Redditor, identified as PH, reported witnessing more than 20 people engaged in fishing or netting activities during a weekend walk with his daughter. He described confronting some of the individuals, noting that only one person complied with his request to release the horseshoe crabs back into the water while others ignored the appeal. PH stated that he chose not to escalate the confrontation due to the presence of his child, but he subsequently reported the incident to the National Parks Board twice over the weekend.

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In response to these reports, NParks officers arrived at the location after 4pm on the day of the incident and instructed the fishers to leave the area. PH confirmed that the agency had responded to his concerns, although he noted that the illegal activity appeared to be a recurring issue despite the visible surveillance cameras and regulatory signage present in the vicinity.

Conservation Status and Habitat Vulnerability

The mangrove horseshoe crab is one of two horseshoe crab species found in Singapore, with the other being the coastal horseshoe crab found at East Coast Park beaches. Studies from the National University of Singapore indicate that the mangrove species tends to remain in confined areas throughout its lifetime, making local populations particularly susceptible to habitat disruption and localized harvesting pressures.

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Both species are classified as vulnerable in the Singapore Red Data Book, while the International Union for Conservation of Nature lists them as data deficient globally. Lester Tan, chairman of the Nature Society Singapore Marine Conservation Group, emphasized that coastal development has significantly reduced suitable habitats. He urged collaborative efforts between the government, non-governmental organizations, and local communities to establish robust conservation action plans.

Scientific Value and Future Monitoring Efforts

The horseshoe crab holds immense scientific value due to its blood, which contains a clotting enzyme critical for bacterial testing and vaccine development. This economic and medical importance has spurred recent initiatives by researchers at the National University of Singapore Tropical Marine Science Institute to track population numbers.

Researchers are currently calling for volunteers to report sightings and conduct field surveys along the coastlines. These efforts aim to better understand where the marine animals live in Singapore and to monitor their numbers effectively. The ongoing concern at Kranji Reservoir highlights the urgent need for consistent enforcement of protection measures to safeguard these prehistoric creatures from further habitat loss and illegal exploitation.