Residents Surprise Delivery Workers with Snacks and a Note of Appreciation

A Grab delivery rider in Singapore received a pleasant surprise when they found a trolley packed with free snacks and a handwritten thank-you note at a residential block. The rider shared a photo of the thoughtful setup in a Facebook group for delivery workers, saying it was the second time they had spotted the snack station at the same block. Alongside the treats was a handwritten thank-you note inviting delivery drivers to help themselves and reminding them that their efforts are appreciated. The act of kindness left a lasting impression on delivery workers who spend much of their day rushing from one order to the next.

SINGAPORE: A Grab delivery rider got a pleasant surprise while making a delivery to a residential block recently. Waiting beside the lift was a trolley packed with free snacks, seemingly left out by residents for delivery workers passing through.

The rider shared a photo of the thoughtful setup in the Facebook group "(Singapore) All grab driver/grab food rider united" on Wednesday (Jun 10), saying it was the second time they had spotted the snack station at the same block. Alongside the treats was a handwritten thank-you note inviting delivery drivers to help themselves and reminding them that their efforts are appreciated.

Acts of kindness like these may not cost much, but they can leave a lasting impression on delivery workers who spend much of their day rushing from one order to the next. In the comments, netizens praised the residents for going the extra mile to thank delivery workers. One user wrote, "This kind of customer, I really hardcore respect. One time, I found an ice-cold lemon tea, fresh and chilled in a cooler box outside a customer's house.

Not only was there a beverage, but they also kindly gave the rider ice cream. Salute to the max!

". A third shared, "In Siglap, there's a landed house that put a vending machine outside their home for delivery personnel to take free drinks.

". The debate over low salaries in Malaysia continues to dominate social media, with many users voicing frustration over stagnant wages. A recent report revealed that 70% of formal workers earn less than RM3,000 per month. The report also highlighted the need for a living wage and the importance of fair labor practices





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Grab Delivery Snacks Residents Delivery Workers Acts Of Kindness Debate Over Low Salaries In Malaysia Living Wage Fair Labor Practices

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