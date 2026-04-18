Resilience in Melody: South Korean Pianist Rises Anew After Stroke

A stroke left South Korean pianist Lee Hun paralyzed on his right side, but through sheer determination and the encouragement of his mentor, he has reimagined his musical career as a celebrated one-handed performer. Now, Lee is preparing for his most ambitious endeavor yet: performing a concerto with an orchestra at an international music festival, a testament to his unwavering passion and extraordinary resilience.

The gentle cadence of piano keys, once the domain of two hands, now finds a profound expression through the singular artistry of South Korean pianist Lee Hun. In 2012, a life-altering stroke left his right side paralyzed, shattering his world and casting a dark shadow over his promising career. The initial aftermath was a desperate struggle for basic recovery; walking again seemed an insurmountable challenge, let alone touching the ivory. Yet, within this profound despair, a flicker of hope emerged, ignited by a mentor's revelation of a rich repertoire of piano pieces composed for the left hand alone.

This discovery became Lee's lifeline, a challenging yet achievable path back to the instrument that had defined his existence. He embarked on an arduous journey of exhaustive practice, pushing his left hand to master complex melodies and intricate passages. This dedication culminated in a remarkable comeback, establishing him as South Korea's sole known professional pianist performing exclusively with his left hand. His current focus is on a new, exhilarating challenge: his inaugural performance with a full orchestra at an international music festival next month. The air is thick with anticipation, both for Lee and for those who have witnessed his extraordinary transformation.

'I'm so, so nervous I could die,' Lee shared with a warm smile during a recent interview at his Seoul home, a sentiment that belies the immense strength he has cultivated. The stroke struck in August 2012, a devastating blow while Lee was a doctoral candidate at the University of Cincinnati's music school. He collapsed unexpectedly, surviving extensive surgery but with significant damage to approximately 60 percent of his brain's left hemisphere.

His return to South Korea was a somber one, confined to a wheelchair and barely recognizing his own father, baseball legend Lee Hae-chang. 'After the stroke, I didn't even imagine playing the piano. I only thought about whether I could stand on my feet again,' Lee recounted, painting a vivid picture of his initial desolation. The physical and emotional toll was immense, not only for Lee but also for his family, who bore the daily burden of his care.

His mother, Chun, tirelessly encouraged him to return to music, even when he resisted her efforts. She introduced him to the vast world of left-hand piano literature, a discovery that breathed new life into his spirit. In 2016, Lee made his official debut as a one-handed pianist at Seoul St Mary's Hospital, the very institution where he underwent treatment and rehabilitation. The program featured Camille Saint-Saens' 6 Etudes for the Left Hand Alone, a technically demanding piece, followed by a moving rendition of Amazing Grace, played in duet with Chun, each utilizing their remaining functional hand.

Chun, who had served as dean of the College of Music at Seoul's Kyung Hee University, expressed her astonishment: 'He was completely hopeless and in despair, so I tried to give him some hope. But I didn't expect him to play as well as this.' Since then, Lee has consistently graced stages with recitals, appeared on television, and penned a memoir, earning him the moniker 'Korea's Paul Wittgenstein,' a tribute to the Austrian pianist who pioneered left-hand repertoire after losing his right arm in World War I and commissioned works from luminaries like Ravel and Prokofiev.

The upcoming Icheon Young-Artist International Music Festival on May 2 marks a significant milestone for Lee, as he is scheduled to perform a concerto with the festival orchestra. This highly challenging piece represents a dream long cherished by the pianist, a testament to his relentless pursuit of musical expression. Chung Eun-hyon, head of Lee's agency, Tool Music, affirmed that Lee has spoken of this concerto as his ultimate ambition. Beyond technical prowess, Lee now focuses on conveying the emotional depth and personal interpretation of his music.

Lee Eungkwang, head of the cultural foundation responsible for the Icheon festival, noted that Lee's playing possesses a unique ability to 'truly touch the heart of people,' transcending mere finger dexterity. While the medical prognosis for regaining full use of his right hand remains dim, according to his doctor at St Mary's Hospital, Koo Jaseong, Lee harbors a hopeful aspiration for a two-handed comeback. He reported a glimmer of progress in November 2024, successfully pressing a piano key with his right hand during a concert.

Dr. Koo, while acknowledging the rarity of such recoveries, commended Lee's extraordinary efforts: 'I still would like to give him a round of applause to his efforts. Though rare, there have been reports of miraculous recoveries too.' Lee Hun's journey is a powerful narrative of human spirit's triumph over adversity, a melody of resilience played with unwavering passion and a single, extraordinary hand.





asiaonecom / 🏆 10. in SG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Pianist Stroke Survivor One-Handed Performance Classical Music Resilience

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

American YouTuber sentenced to 6 months in South Korean prison for offensive stuntsSEOUL — An American YouTuber who sparked national outrage in South Korea for provocative stunts, including dancing on a statue honouring victims of wartime sexual slavery, was sentenced to six months in prison Wednesday (April 15).

Read more »

Service Provider Outages Highlight Need for System Resilience, Cybersecurity Expert SaysRecent outages at Singtel and DBS, which affected hundreds of thousands of customers and, in one case, were linked to potential risks to emergency services and lives, underscore the critical need for telecommunication service providers to strengthen the resilience of their systems. Cybersecurity expert Matthias Yeo emphasizes that these disruptions are more than mere inconveniences, as daily life heavily relies on such infrastructure. The article also discusses the potential for cyberattacks to cause widespread disruptions and data theft, referencing incidents in Ukraine and South Korea, and highlights the existing cyber threat landscape in Singapore.

Read more »

Wolf Escaped from South Korean Zoo Recaptured After Weeks on the RunA wolf named Neukgu, which escaped from a zoo in Daejeon, South Korea, by digging out of its enclosure, has been safely recaptured after a city-wide search involving hundreds of officers, drones, and thermal cameras. The wolf was found in a park and is reported to be in good health.

Read more »

South Korean Alcohol Beyond Soju Gains Traction in SingaporeSouth Korean alcohol exports to Singapore reached US$6.1 million in 2024, establishing it as a key global market. The demand is expanding beyond soju to include craft brews, rice wines, and new-generation spirits, influenced by K-dramas and evolving drinking culture. Importers and consumers are exploring a wider, more nuanced range of Korean beverages, with craft makgeolli leading the charge.

Read more »

South Korean Wolf 'Neukgu' Safely Captured After Nine-Day National SearchA two-year-old wolf named Neukgu, which escaped from Daejeon O-World theme park in South Korea, has been safely captured after a nine-day intensive search. The incident captured national attention, with authorities, including the military, involved in the operation to ensure Neukgu's safe return. The wolf was found tranquilized and is in stable condition, with veterinarians removing a fishing hook from its stomach.

Read more »

Pianist paralysed by stroke makes comeback with one hand, set for first orchestra performanceSouth Korean pianist Lee Hun, paralysed by a stroke in 2012, defied the odds to become a left-hand-only performer and is now set to debut with an orchestra.

Read more »