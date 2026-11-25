Resorts World Sentosa launches Symbiosis, a two-year AI living lab in Singapore, trialing autonomous robots for hospitality logistics and workforce support.

Resorts World Sentosa (RWS) has officially unveiled the Symbiosis initiative, a two-year artificial intelligence living lab designed to test and develop physical and digital AI solutions within its integrated resort environment. Launched on November 25, 2026, at The Laurus, the project aims to address persistent operational and workforce challenges facing the hospitality sector by deploying autonomous mobile robots for tasks ranging from cleaning to logistics.

Symbiosis Initiative Core Goals

The Symbiosis program represents a strategic move to transition from isolated AI applications to integrated, scalable solutions that function seamlessly across diverse business systems and physical environments. According to RWS, the initiative serves as a testing ground where technologies such as toilet-cleaning robots, self-navigating wayfinding units, and driverless refrigerated vehicles can be trialed in real-world conditions. This approach allows the resort to identify practical automation methods that can enhance efficiency while maintaining high service standards for guests.

Also read Weverse Launches New Go App for BTS Singapore Event

Government Support and Strategic Vision

Tan Kiat How, the Senior Minister of State for Digital Development and Information, emphasized the importance of moving beyond fragmented technology deployments to create cohesive systems that operate effectively in complex settings. Speaking at the launch event, Tan noted that while physical AI is still in its nascent stages, the ambition should be to build robust capabilities with disciplined scaling strategies. He highlighted that lessons derived from the RWS trial could be replicated in other critical infrastructure sectors, including hospitals, airports, and business parks, to broaden the impact of digital transformation across the economy.

IMDA and STB Collaboration

The development of the Symbiosis living lab is supported by the Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA) and the Singapore Tourism Board (STB), creating a robust framework for technological adoption. IMDA is responsible for bringing in technology partners to guide the development and deployment of AI solutions within the lab, identifying high-potential projects, and codifying best practices for the industry. Concurrently, the STB will collaborate with RWS and other industry partners to ensure that successful trials are transformed into practical, scalable solutions that can be adopted across the wider tourism sector, supporting the government's broader goal of helping 10,000 enterprises deepen their AI adoption over three years.

Advertisement

Operational Trials and Efficiency Gains

Several specific autonomous solutions are currently undergoing trials across different areas of the resort to demonstrate immediate operational benefits. At the Pierre Hermé patisserie and restaurant, Chef de Cuisine Maxine Ngooi works closely with an autonomous refrigerated vehicle that transports pastries from the central kitchen through a complex underground service network. With approximately three deliveries per day, this solution has significantly reduced the time staff spend on transportation, allowing them to focus on guest service. Similarly, at Adventure Cove Waterpark, an all-terrain, weather-resistant autonomous mobile robot is being tested to move food from The Bay Restaurant to kiosks in challenging outdoor environments.

Future Scaling and Workforce Impact

Alvin Tan, the Executive Vice President of IT at Resorts World Sentosa, explained that automating repetitive and time-sensitive tasks such as moving supplies and preparing rooms allows human employees to concentrate on roles requiring empathy, judgment, and problem-solving. The resort is planning to scale the underground autonomous delivery network to transport both pastries and cooked food from production kitchens to various dining outlets. Additionally, trials at the Equarius Hotel are exploring the automated delivery of guest amenities from back-of-house storage to guest floors to improve housekeeping efficiency, with plans to potentially extend this solution to all RWS hotels to reduce physical strain on staff and optimize storage spaces.