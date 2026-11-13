WHO warns respiratory illnesses surging in Gaza after floods, worst yet to come

The WHO reports acute respiratory infections in Gaza are 33,000 cases higher than last year, with flooding and overcrowding worsening conditions as winter arrives.

The World Health Organization warned on Friday that respiratory illnesses are surging in Gaza, and conditions are expected to worsen after heavy rains flooded tens of thousands of tents housing displaced Palestinians.

Acute respiratory infections are 33,000 cases higher than at the same time last year, Dr Reinhilde Van De Weerdt, WHO Representative in the Occupied Palestinian Territory, told reporters in Geneva from Jerusalem. Van De Weerdt said the numbers already show the pressure on the health system. Poor living conditions and severe overcrowding are driving up infections as Gaza's population is squeezed into an ever-smaller area, the WHO said.

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Yellow Line Advances Worsen Displacement

The crunch has worsened as the Israeli military expands its control by advancing the yellow line, a demarcation established under October's US-brokered ceasefire. That means people are living in more crowded conditions, where of course the spread between humans of a virus is much more prone to spread, Van De Weerdt explained. The Israeli military and COGAT, the Israeli military agency that coordinates aid, did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

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Last week COGAT said it had stepped up efforts to improve sanitary conditions before the heavy rain, in coordination with international organisations. Respiratory infections currently make up 11 percent of all consultations, with the WHO expecting cold weather, flooding, overcrowded shelters and poor ventilation to push these numbers higher. Van De Weerdt described the situation as shocking. It is shocking that just a few days of rain really showed us what the coming months will bring, she said.

And winter has not even fully set in. The worst really is yet to come. Nearly a million displaced people in Gaza live in flood-exposed areas, and 400,000 of them are in locations considered at extremely high risk, according to the WHO. The agency said flooding heightened the risk of contaminated water, while standing water gave mosquitoes and pests more places to breed.

Laboratory Supplies Needed For Diagnosis

Dampness encouraged mould and bacteria that are major drivers for respiratory infections, especially in young children, it said. While the majority of medicines are getting into Gaza, the WHO faces difficulty getting laboratory supplies, which it says are vital for diagnosing patients before they can be treated. To prevent outbreaks, the WHO is calling for laboratory equipment to be allowed into Gaza immediately.

Van De Weerdt said this is needed to avoid a public health disaster on top of a disaster. A displaced Palestinian child was seen walking in a partially flooded tent camp during a rainy day in Gaza City on Nov 7, 2026, illustrating the conditions described by health officials.

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The WHO warning came as winter weather begins to take hold, with the agency stressing that the combination of flooding, overcrowding and poor ventilation is creating conditions for respiratory infections to spread rapidly. Health officials say the coming months could bring even more pressure on an already fragile health system, as cold weather and flooding continue to affect displaced families living in tents and temporary shelters.