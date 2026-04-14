Restaurant Faces Backlash After Charging for Outside Drinks

A Cantonese restaurant in Geylang, Singapore, is under fire after charging a family for bringing in outside drinks, leading to a sharp decline in its Google rating. The incident has ignited a debate about restaurant policies and customer expectations.

Eat First, a Cantonese-style restaurant located in Geylang , has faced a significant backlash and decline in its online reputation following a dispute over a $2 charge for outside drinks . The restaurant's Google rating plummeted from 4.2 stars to 2.4 stars, according to recent checks. This dramatic drop is largely attributed to numerous one-star reviews left by members of the public, who expressed strong criticism of the surcharge, labeling it as 'selfish' and 'greedy'. The incident, which occurred on February 7th, gained traction online after an article was published by Mothership on April 12th. The controversy revolves around a family's experience at the restaurant, where they were charged $2 for their children drinking water from their own bottles. The family, consisting of a man named Ng, his wife, their two children (aged five and 10), and their domestic helper, stated that they were not informed of the policy beforehand, nor was there visible signage about the outside drinks policy.

The restaurant owner, Steve Chia, defended the policy, stating that the situation is a 'matter of principle rather than money.' He explained that while he doesn't object to customers bringing their own water, he does have a policy against bringing in bottled drinks purchased elsewhere, as the restaurant also sells bottled water. He also questioned why the diner waited two months to raise the issue. Chia emphasized that the restaurant has been flexible with customers who bring in food and drink, but maintains its policy to protect the business.

The restaurant's policy is motivated by the desire to uphold the principle of respecting the business policy, which is aimed at the fair treatment of all its customer, and the business itself. Furthermore, Chia expressed concerns about the impact of the negative reviews on his business, as a significant portion of his clientele comprises foreign tourists who often rely on online reviews when making dining choices. The restaurant's policy is clearly stated in the sign at the entrance, according to Chia's wife.

In response to the controversy, some netizens have expressed support for the restaurant's stance, viewing the policy as fair. Others, however, have urged the restaurant to be more flexible. The family's experience involved the family helper pouring water from a large bottle into the eatery's bowls for the children. The restaurant staff had informed them that this would incur a $1 per person charge, which is equivalent to the restaurant's outside drinks charge.

Eat First's owner, Julia Hsieh, pointed out the entrance sign mentioning the policy on outside drinks, and added that their staff were trained to communicate the policy politely to their customers. This incident sparked a wider debate about restaurant policies regarding outside food and drinks, with many online users having mixed opinions about the fairness and customer-friendliness of such charges. The restaurant's effort to clarify its stance, including sharing CCTV footage of the family during their visit, hasn't fully quelled the backlash, highlighting the significance of transparency and clear communication in managing customer relations, especially within the context of online reviews and social media





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Restaurant Surcharge Outside Drinks Customer Service Online Reviews Singapore Geylang Policy Business

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