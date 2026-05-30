Retrenched Project Manager Turns Passion for Baking into Family Business

After losing his job, Faris Khan Suratee opened Bhai Roti and Desserts with his family's support, turning his home-based baking into a thriving shop in Sengkang.

After losing his job in July last year, Faris Khan Suratee, a 50-year-old former project manager, found himself grappling with uncertainty. Despite his relentless efforts to secure new employment, including upgrading his skills and taking on ad hoc opportunities, the job market remained unforgiving.

The financial strain forced his family to downsize their condominium. It was during this challenging period that his wife, Shahroon, 49, encouraged him to revisit his dream of becoming a full-time baker. In an interview, Faris recounted how his family's unwavering support gave him the courage to take the leap. Since February, he has been running Bhai Roti and Desserts, abbreviated as B.R.

A.D, at Fernvale Village in Sengkang. The bakery offers a variety of baked goods and drinks, from traditional South Asian breads to modern desserts. What started as a home-based business in 2012, operating during public holidays and festive seasons, has now evolved into a physical storefront. The bakery is a true family affair.

Every member contributes despite their busy schedules. Shahroon, a teacher by profession, expressed pride in how her husband transformed his passion into a meaningful venture. Their three children-Fareeha, 20, Suhail, 22, and Saahil, 16-are deeply involved. Saahil, a full-time national serviceman with a diploma in sports science, admires his father's willingness to take risks.

He noted that no business succeeds without risk. The children help alleviate their father's workload, especially after he fractured his wrist playing football, which limits his ability to carry heavy loads. Fareeha, an intern in early childhood education, manages the bakery's social media accounts. She witnessed Faris's exhaustion from long hours-leaving home at 7am and returning as late as 10pm.

To give him rest, the siblings take over opening and closing duties on weekends. Saahil assists with orders and drinks amid his O-level preparations, while Suhail stays up nightly to keep his father company after work. Beyond daily operations, the older children handle marketing and strategy. When footfall at Fernvale Village dipped in late February, Suhail joined Fareeha in promoting the bakery online.

Inspired by viral cafe TikToks, they decided to share Faris's story, believing his tenacity could inspire others facing similar hardships. Their video garnered over 180,000 views, significantly boosting business. They also enlisted a marketing agency to script and film short-form videos since April. Faris expressed gratitude for his family's collective effort, admitting he initially feared running the shop alone.

The family's support extends to hiring part-time employees for weekdays when personal commitments arise. The name Bhai Roti and Desserts reflects Faris's Pakistani heritage, with 'bhai' meaning brother in South Asian languages. He handles the bread, while Shahroon specializes in desserts, making the business a blend of their talents. The story of B.R.

A.D is not just about baked goods but a testament to resilience, family bonds, and the courage to pursue dreams against all odds





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