Retrenchment incidence rises among degree holders in Q1 2026, but labour market remains resilient

The Manpower Ministry has reported a notable shift in retrenchment incidence among higher-educated workers in the first quarter of 2026, with the incidence of retrenchment rising sharply for this group. The ministry attributes this to ongoing restructuring in professional and knowledge-intensive sectors. However, the labour market continues to expand, albeit at a slower pace from the previous quarter.

The notable shift in retrenchment incidence among higher-educated workers reflects the ongoing restructuring in the professional and knowledge-intensive sectors, says the ministry. An ongoing restructuring in professional and knowledge-intensive sectors drove a notable shift in layoffs among degree holders in the first quarter of 2026, with the incidence of retrenchment rising sharply for this group, the Manpower Ministry (MOM) said on Monday.

Overall, the number of retrenchments went up in this time period. MOM's latest quarterly labour market data showed retrenchments rising to 3,830 in Q1 2026, up from 3,690 in Q4 2025. This was largely driven by restructuring or reorganisation rather than cost-cutting, said MOM. Retrenchments were mainly in external-oriented sectors like manufacturing, financial services and professional services.

Among degree holders, retrenchment incidence rose sharply from 2.6 to 3.1 per 1,000 resident employees. This was the highest incidence among all educational qualification groups, said MOM. This suggests that restructuring activity in Q1 2026 remained concentrated among higher-educated workers, reflecting ongoing organisational restructuring in professional and knowledge-intensive sectors, said the ministry.

In contrast, retrenchment incidence fell to 0.7 per 1,000 resident employees for those with secondary school qualifications or lower, and to 1.1 per 1,000 resident employees for those with diploma and professional qualifications. Professionals, managers, executives and technicians (PMETs) continued to have the highest retrenchment incidence among all occupational groups at 2.6 per 1,000 resident employees, unchanged from the previous quarter.

For example, the rate of residents returning to employment within six months after retrenchment improved to 60.7 per cent from 57.4 per cent in the previous quarter. Improvements were observed among PMETs, degree holders and younger residents aged below 30, suggesting that retrenched workers continued to find employment within a reasonable timeframe, said the ministry. Speaking to reporters, Manpower Minister Tan See Leng said, Retrenchment is never easy.

But what encourages me is that we are seeing more retrenched workers finding their way back to employment quicker. will be better positioned to help workers navigate the labour market and connect to new prospects through enhanced career guidance, job-matching and reskilling support. For the first time, MOM's quarterly labour market report addressed the impact of AI on the workforce by including data the ministry first released in a AI will indeed change the way we work, but what we are seeing so far is that it's actually helping to reshape jobs more than replace them, said Dr Tan.

According to the April data, 6.2 per cent of firms that are implementing or piloting AI usage reported headcount reductions, while 8.5 per cent reported lower hiring. It was more common for firms to redesign job functions, with 18.9 per cent of respondents doing so after adopting AI. Dr Tan also pointed out that workers had positive experiences, with about 85 per cent of AI users reporting improvements in productivity, time savings and a higher quality of work.

This is exactly why helping workers to pick up new skills and adapt to changing job requirements matters so much as more companies adopt AI, he said. He said the government will continue to provide this support, pointing to the roughly 400 people who benefited from Workforce Singapore's career conversion programmes to train for redesigned roles, including those with AI components, in 2025.

Adoption rates vary across sectors and are highest in digitally intensive and knowledge-based sectors such as information and communications, professional services and financial and insurance services. Manpower Minister Tan See Leng speaking to the media at Star Furniture on Jun 15, 2026. While the number of retrenchments rose from January to March 2026, the labour market continued to expand, albeit at a slower pace from the previous quarter.

The moderation was mainly driven by slower growth in non-resident employment, which is concentrated in the construction and manufacturing sectors, said MOM. I know many Singaporeans are concerned about the economy, the global uncertainty and what AI means for their jobs, said Dr Tan. These are very real concerns.

We understand the challenges that many workers and many fresh graduates have faced, but I want to reassure everyone that even amidst these uncertainties, there are some encouraging signs in the labour market





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