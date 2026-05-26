Retrenchment Realities: Emotional Impact and Market Shifts in Singapore's Job Landscape

A former brand manager shares her personal experience of sudden retrenchment, while recruitment experts analyze the broader trends driving recent layoffs in Singapore, emphasizing restructuring, global uncertainty, and the critical need for continuous upskilling.

The abrupt end of a 29-year-old former brand manager's career at a multinational company, who wished to be known only as Yuang, came via a surprise early morning calendar invite in May.

She and her colleagues were asked to attend a meeting with their bosses the same morning, with no prior hints despite months of routine work and secret projects. The retrenchment shattered her confidence, especially since the business was actually growing year on year, leading her to speculate that the company was freeing up capital for other headquarters projects. While the severance package provides some relief, recovery remains difficult amid a climate of corporate downsizing.

Yuang had hoped to spend many years at the company due to the salary and her hard work to get there, and now all her plans feel delayed. Her colleagues formed informal networks to support each other and provide job referrals. Recruitment firms noted that the recent wave of retrenchments is not a surprise, reflecting a shift in hiring rather than a broad-based freeze.

Reeracoen Group chief executive Kenji Naito explained that companies have been operating cautiously since 2024 (post-Covid), and the layoffs are likely driven by restructuring, slower expansion, global uncertainty, rising costs, and ongoing AI transformation efforts. He contrasted this with the pandemic period, when layoffs were broader and more immediate; now the focus is on restructuring, productivity, and skills realignment.

Singapore's Ministry of Manpower reported 3,700 retrenchments in the first quarter of 2026, or 1.5 per 1,000 employees, comparable to 3,500 in the previous quarter, with the majority due to business reorganisation or restructuring. JAC Recruitment Singapore managing director Fahad Farook suggested that global instability, such as the conflict in the Middle East, could be a contributing factor.

He emphasized that in the rapidly changing job market, workers must continuously learn new skills and upskill to stay relevant, as the old model of staying in one specialty and climbing the ladder no longer guarantees security. Yuang's experience underscores the emotional toll of unexpected job loss, even in a growing business, and highlights the need for resilience and adaptability.

The trend of corporate restructuring points to broader economic shifts, where companies are optimizing resources amid global uncertainties and technological change. For affected workers, the path forward involves leveraging support networks, pursuing upskilling, and remaining open to new opportunities across different fields. The data shows retrenchments are at a stable level, but the underlying drivers suggest a prolonged period of adjustment in the labor market, where agility and continuous learning are becoming essential for career sustainability





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Retrenchment Job Loss Career Resilience Corporate Restructuring AI Transformation Upskilling Singapore Jobs Labor Market

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