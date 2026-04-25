Retro Tech Revival: Why Gen Z is Embracing Old-School Electronics

A growing trend sees younger generations embracing 'old-school' electronics like flip phones, Walkmans, and CDs, driven by nostalgia, a desire for a more mindful tech experience, and a rejection of smartphone ubiquity.

A fascinating trend is emerging among younger generations: a growing nostalgia for and adoption of 'old-school' electronics. From flip phones and Walkman s to CDs, vinyl records , and even early-generation iPhones, these once-obsolete devices are experiencing a resurgence in popularity, particularly fueled by social media platforms like TikTok.

Amazon Singapore has reported a significant increase in customer interest in these items over the past two years, with Kodak products, Sony Walkmans, MP3 players, and Radiohead vinyls leading the charge. This isn't simply about aesthetics; while the visual appeal of these gadgets contributes to their trendiness, a deeper dissatisfaction with the ubiquity and constant connectivity of modern smartphones appears to be a driving force.

For many, like 24-year-old student Cody Tong, the appeal lies in a more deliberate and immersive experience. Tong, a dedicated music enthusiast, boasts an impressive collection of 180 CDs and 170 records, complete with a high-fidelity sound system. He argues that physical media offers superior sound quality, allowing listeners to appreciate the nuances of music in a way that streaming services cannot replicate.

The act of physically interacting with music – carefully handling records, reading album artwork, and dedicating focused listening time – provides a welcome contrast to the passive consumption often associated with digital platforms. This tactile experience, along with the desire for ownership and support of artists, is attracting a growing number of young people to physical media. Tong’s Instagram-based CD business, Radiocore, confirms this trend, with a significant portion of his clientele aged between 16 and 25.

The resurgence of these technologies also represents a form of cultural rebellion, a rejection of the homogenous, Bluetooth-enabled world of modern devices. Owning a Walkman or a vintage camera is a statement of individuality, a signal of non-conformity. This trend is deeply intertwined with the broader nostalgic fascination with past decades, particularly the 1990s and early 2000s, which are being re-evaluated as simpler, more authentic times.

Social media plays a crucial role in amplifying this nostalgia, with viral posts and sounds reviving interest in forgotten gadgets and aesthetics. The phenomenon extends beyond mere consumerism; it reflects a desire for a more mindful and intentional relationship with technology, and a yearning for the tangible experiences that have been lost in the digital age. A visit to her grandmother’s home in Penang, Malaysia, three years ago made 28-year-old Jamie Lee reassess her relationship with her phone





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Retro Tech Nostalgia Gen Z Vintage Electronics Vinyl Records Cds Walkman Tiktok

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