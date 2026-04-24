Revamped Malay Heritage Centre to Reopen After Three-Year Makeover

The Malay Heritage Centre (MHC) will reopen on April 25th after a three-year revamp, featuring six refreshed permanent galleries showcasing the history and heritage of the Malay community in Singapore. The centre includes interactive exhibits and will host a parade and workshops during its reopening festivities.

The Malay Heritage Centre (MHC) is set to welcome visitors once again on Saturday, April 25th, following a comprehensive three-year renovation project. This reopening marks a significant moment for the preservation and celebration of Malay culture and history in Singapore .

The revitalized MHC boasts six permanent galleries, each meticulously curated to offer a deep dive into the rich tapestry of the Malay community’s past and present. These galleries aren’t simply displays of artifacts; they are immersive experiences designed to connect visitors with the stories, values, and memories embedded within the Malay heritage.

The curation process skillfully blends historical objects with contemporary artworks, commissioned from both established artists and members of the community, creating a dynamic and engaging narrative that spans different eras and themes. The revamped centre aims to move beyond a traditional museum experience, encouraging interaction and fostering a deeper understanding of the Malay identity. A preview of the MHC’s new offerings revealed several highlights that promise to captivate visitors.

Upon entering, guests will encounter 'Earthly Echoes' by Fazleen Karlan, known as Neo_Artefacts. This striking artwork draws inspiration from archaeological excavations conducted in the Kampong Glam area, specifically those from 2001 and 2024. Fazleen has ingeniously incorporated ceramic shards discovered during these digs into five sculptures, symbolizing the layers of history and change that Kampong Glam has witnessed over centuries.

The artwork isn’t merely for observation; it invites visitors to actively participate in a simulated archaeological experience, encouraging them to identify embedded items and share their discoveries through sketches on social media. Another compelling installation comes from artist Mysara Aljaru, a mixed-media piece that prompts reflection on the role of women in the Malay film industry. The installation features drawers containing letters penned by contemporary Malay women working in film, addressed to their predecessors.

These letters acknowledge the often-overlooked contributions of earlier generations of Malay women in the industry, whose talents were frequently uncredited or appropriated. The MHC’s commitment to showcasing diverse perspectives and untold stories is evident in this thought-provoking display. The physical structure of the MHC itself has also undergone significant restoration, revealing hidden architectural gems. The original building, which served as a palace for Sultan Hussein in the 1830s, now showcases an arc previously concealed by plaster and paint.

This restoration, along with the presentation of Istana Kampong Gelam in its original state, underscores the building’s historical significance and adds another layer of depth to the visitor experience. The curatorial approach at the MHC is a deliberate blend of chronological and thematic organization, a strategy employed to maximize the impact of the exhibits within the available space.

As Syafiqah Jaaffar, MHC’s assistant curator, explained, the team sought to move beyond conventional methods and create a more holistic and engaging narrative. This ‘chrono-thematic’ approach allows visitors to explore the evolution of Malay culture through specific themes while simultaneously understanding the historical context. The underlying philosophy guiding the curation is the recognition that objects are not merely artifacts but vessels of memory and values.

Folklore, for example, is presented not as a relic of the past but as a living tradition that continues to resonate today. The MHC also incorporates interactive elements to enhance visitor engagement. One example is a section within the 'An Era of Changing Kings' gallery, where visitors can input their names and see them rendered in traditional Jawi, Rejang, and Lontara scripts.

The reopening festivities will be marked by a vibrant parade featuring 300 participants representing various Malay sub-ethnicities, including the Bugis, Jawi, and Orang Laut communities. These participants will showcase elaborately decorated pushcarts, transformed into ‘mini museums’ of culture and heritage. The celebrations will also include performances of Silat (regional martial arts) and workshops offering hands-on experiences in traditional arts such as puppet-making and batik printing.

The Malay Heritage Centre’s reopening is not just the unveiling of a renovated building; it is a celebration of identity, a commitment to preserving heritage, and an invitation to explore the captivating story of the Malay community in Singapore





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