Revamped Malay Heritage Centre to Reopen on April 25

After a three-year renovation, the Malay Heritage Centre (MHC) will reopen its doors, showcasing six refreshed galleries exploring the history and heritage of the Malay community in Singapore. The revamped centre features interactive exhibits, restored historical architecture, and a vibrant reopening festival.

The Malay Heritage Centre (MHC) is set to welcome visitors once again on Saturday, April 25th, following a comprehensive three-year renovation project. This reopening marks a significant moment for the preservation and celebration of Malay culture and history in Singapore .

The revitalized MHC boasts six permanent galleries, each meticulously curated to offer a deep dive into the rich tapestry of the Malay community’s past and present. These galleries aren’t simply displays of artifacts; they are immersive experiences blending historical objects with contemporary artistic interpretations, creating a dynamic and engaging learning environment. The curation thoughtfully balances chronological storytelling with thematic explorations, offering visitors multiple pathways to connect with the narratives presented.

The building itself, originally constructed in the 1830s as a palace for Sultan Hussein, plays a crucial role in the MHC’s story. During the renovation, a previously concealed arc was uncovered and restored to its original state, alongside Istana Kampong Gelam, highlighting the architectural and historical significance of the site. This restoration isn’t merely about aesthetics; it’s about revealing layers of history and acknowledging the building’s evolution over time. A preview of the revamped MHC revealed several captivating highlights.

One standout piece is ‘Earthly Echoes’ by artist Fazleen Karlan, known as Neo_Artefacts. Inspired by archaeological digs in the Kampong Glam area, the artwork comprises five sculptures incorporating ceramic shards unearthed during excavations in 2001 and 2024. Fazleen’s intention is to visually represent the continuous changes Kampong Glam has undergone throughout the years, with the artifacts serving as tangible evidence of this evolution.

The artwork encourages active participation, inviting visitors to ‘think like an archaeologist’ and discover hidden items within the sculptures. A unique interactive element allows visitors to sketch their favorite discovered artifact and share it on social media, fostering a sense of community and engagement. Another compelling installation comes from artist Mysara Aljaru, a mixed-media piece that prompts reflection on the role of women in the Malay film industry.

The installation features drawers containing letters penned by contemporary Malay women working in film, addressed to their predecessors. These letters acknowledge the often-overlooked contributions of earlier generations of Malay women in the industry, whose talents were frequently unrecognized or appropriated. The artwork serves as a powerful tribute to these unsung heroes and a call for greater recognition of women’s achievements. The curatorial approach at MHC emphasizes the importance of storytelling and the values embedded within cultural objects.

Assistant curator Syafiqah Jaaffar explained that the team deliberately combined chronological and thematic arrangements to create a more nuanced and engaging experience. She emphasized that objects are not merely static displays but vessels of memory and meaning, particularly evident in the preservation of folklore. The galleries also incorporate interactive elements to enhance visitor engagement.

For example, a section within the ‘An Era of Changing Kings’ gallery allows visitors to input their names and see them rendered in traditional Jawi, Rejang, and Lontara scripts. Beyond the galleries, the reopening festivities will include a vibrant parade featuring 300 participants representing various Malay sub-ethnicities – Bugis, Jawi, and Orang Laut – showcasing ‘mini museums of culture and heritage’ on decorated pushcarts.

The celebration will also feature performances of Silat (regional martial arts) and workshops offering hands-on experiences in traditional arts like puppet-making and batik printing. The Malay Heritage Centre’s reopening is more than just the unveiling of renovated spaces; it’s a celebration of identity, a commitment to preserving cultural heritage, and an invitation to explore the multifaceted story of the Malay community in Singapore





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Malay Heritage Centre Reopens After RevampThe Malay Heritage Centre in Singapore reopens on April 25th after a three-year renovation, featuring six refreshed galleries showcasing the history and heritage of the Malay community. The revamped centre includes both historical artefacts and contemporary artwork, with highlights including installations inspired by local excavations and celebrating the contributions of Malay women in film.

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