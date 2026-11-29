Rey Mysterio confirms his last WWE bout will occur at Banorte Stadium in Mexico City on June 12, 2027, following his Survivor Series victory.

Legendary professional wrestler Rey Mysterio has officially declared that his final appearance in a WWE ring will take place on June 12, 2027. The historic announcement specifies that the farewell contest will be held at the Banorte Stadium in Mexico City, marking a poignant homecoming for the wrestling icon. This decision confirms the end of an era for one of the most decorated performers in the company's history.

Rey Mysterio Final Match Venue and Date

The confirmed location for the retirement match is the Banorte Stadium, a venue previously known as the Azteca Stadium, which holds deep cultural significance for Mexican wrestling fans. Rey Mysterio made this definitive statement on Saturday during the post-show coverage of the Survivor Series: WarGames event in Houston. He revealed the news alongside fellow wrestler Cody Rhodes, following a highly competitive team match that captivated audiences worldwide.

Also read UN Rapporteur Francesca Albanese Arrives in Mexico After Costa Rica Ban

Stakeholder Positions and Team Dynamics

Rey Mysterio served as the captain of Team Mexico during the Survivor Series: WarGames pay-per-view, leading his squad to a hard-fought victory against Cody Rhodes' Team USA. The five-on-five elimination match saw intense action, with Mysterio eventually being eliminated from the contest. However, his teammate Penta managed to overcome significant odds by pinning Cody Rhodes, CM Punk, and Seth Rollins to secure the win for Team Mexico. This victory underscored Mysterio's continued relevance and leadership within the current roster.

Advertisement

Real-World Impact and Career History

At 51 years old, Rey Mysterio boasts a wrestling debut date dating back to when he was just 14 years old, establishing a legacy that spans decades. His career trajectory includes prominent stints in Mexico's AAA promotion and the World Championship Wrestling (WCW) organization before he joined WWE in 2002. He captured his first of three WWE world titles in 2006, defeating Kurt Angle and Randy Orton at WrestleMania 22, a milestone that cemented his status as a global star. Mysterio continued to perform at high levels even after his induction into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2023, demonstrating exceptional physical durability.

Next Steps and Opponent Details

While the date and venue for Rey Mysterio's final match are set, WWE has not yet announced the specific opponent who will step into the ring with him. The details of this farewell bout remain a focal point of speculation among fans and analysts alike. The upcoming months will likely see increased focus on Rey Mysterio's legacy, with the June 12, 2027, event poised to become one of the most emotional moments in professional wrestling history.