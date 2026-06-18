Rice Price Surge Puts Singapore Hawker Stalls in Jeopardy

A sharp increase in rice prices, driven by geopolitical disruptions and climate factors, is endangering affordable hawker food in Singapore, with long-term implications for the industry and its elderly patrons.

The price of rice has increased recently, leading to higher costs at hawker stalls in Singapore that provide affordable meals. Thai white rice, a benchmark in Asia, rose by 20% last month, the highest monthly increase since 2008.

This surge is attributed to the closure of the Strait of Hormuz, which has affected fuel and fertilizer supplies. Additionally, weather conditions and disruptions from Middle East conflicts have caused rice farmers in Asia to delay planting, further tightening supply. Hawker stall owners, such as one in Toa Payoh with a dish priced at US$0.80 for 30 years, are feeling the pressure. Many elderly customers depend on these stalls, so proprietors hesitate to raise prices, often consulting patrons first.

Despite government priorities to support hawkers, rising rental and rice costs could force many vendors out of business, as Asia consumes about 90% of the world's rice. While some customers remain loyal, the ongoing price shock threatens the sustainability of this cherished Singaporean tradition





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Rice Prices Hawker Stalls Singapore Food Inflation Strait Of Hormuz Asia Rice Supply Thai White Rice

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