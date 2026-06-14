Ringgit Gains on US Dollar but Weakens Against Singapore Dollar and Regional Peers

The Malaysian ringgit showed divergent movements, strengthening against the US dollar amid Middle East uncertainty while slipping against the Singapore dollar and other regional currencies. This impacts Singaporeans traveling to Malaysia with a more favourable exchange rate.

MALAYSIA: The ringgit experienced a mixed performance on the currency markets , strengthening against the US dollar despite weakening further against the Singapore dollar. This divergence is particularly noteworthy for Singaporeans who frequently travel across the Causeway, as it directly impacts their purchasing power in Malaysia .

According to a report, the ringgit closed higher against the US dollar, reaching 4.0555/4.0600 at the Friday close, compared to Thursday's 4.0650/4.0690. This movement was attributed to broader uncertainty stemming from the conflict in the Middle East, which exerted downward pressure on the US dollar. Analysts note that investors are currently in a wait-and-see mode, with the next significant market catalyst expected to arise from developments in the US-Iran peace narrative rather than domestic Malaysian factors.

The strengthening of regional equity markets has also supported risk appetite, helping recoup some earlier losses. While the local currency gained against the greenback, it declined against a basket of major and regional currencies, including the Singapore dollar, Japanese yen, British pound, euro, Thai baht, Indonesian rupiah, and Philippine peso. Against the Singapore dollar, the ringgit slipped to 3.1602/3.1640 from the previous day's 3.1556/3.1589.

This highlights how currency movements are not uniform; a currency can appreciate against one counterpart while depreciating against others, driven by distinct market forces affecting each pair. For Singaporeans planning weekend trips to Johor Bahru, the ringgit's depreciation against the Singapore dollar offers a marginal benefit. Every Singapore dollar converted now fetches more ringgit, stretching further for petrol, groceries, meals, and shopping.

Although the daily change appears small, for frequent travelers these incremental gains accumulate over time, reinforcing the appeal of cross-border spending for better value. The broader market context involves a sharp drop in oil prices, with West Texas Intermediate falling 2.47% to US$85.54 per barrel and Brent crude declining 2.39% to US$88.22.

Lower oil prices typically weigh on commodity-linked currencies like the ringgit, yet its stability or gain against the US dollar suggests other factors, such as the Middle East geopolitical risk premium, are currently dominating. Bank Muamalat Malaysia Bhd's chief economist described the ringgit as fairly stable for the day, with the US-Iran negotiations remaining the primary focus. In summary, the ringgit's mixed performance underscores the complex interplay of global risk sentiment, commodity price movements, and geopolitical developments.

While it edged up against the US dollar, it softened against most Asian peers, notably the Singapore dollar. For consumers, the practical effect is a slightly more favourable exchange rate when converting Singapore dollars into ringgit for spending in Malaysia





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