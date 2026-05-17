Rise in Stay-at-Home Dads Reflects Broader Rise in Paternal Involvement

The number of stay-at-home dad arrangements, including those who continue working in different capacities, has risen from 1,900 to 3,000 in two years, reflecting a broader rise in paternal involvement during the pandemic-induced flexibility. Workplace norms and societal expectations still favor mothers as primary caregivers, but surveys show broad agreement on the importance of fathers as caregivers and a desire for more egalitarian norms.

More fathers are stepping out of full-time work to look after their children amid a gradual rise in paternal involvement at home. The number of stay-at-home dad s outside the labour force has risen from about 1,900 in 2022 to 3,000 in 2025, based on data from the Ministry of Manpower’s annual Labour Force in Singapore reports.

They now make up 7.4 per cent of residents outside the labour force for childcare in 2025, up from 3.5 per cent in 2022. While these figures exclude stay-at-home parents who combine part-time work with caregiving, experts say they reflect a broader rise in hands-on fatherhood in Singapore, driven partly by the normalisation of flexible and hybrid work during the Covid-19 pandemic.

But they cautioned against overstating the shift, noting that workplace norms remain less supportive of fathers taking up larger caregiving roles, and that mothers are still the primary caregivers in most families





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Stay-At-Home Dad Paternal Involvement Labour Force In Singapore Reports Egalitarian Society Aberration Flexible Work Hybrid Work Centre For Fathering Institute Of Policy Studies Dr Ong Dr Tan Poh Lin Dr Kalpana Vignehsa

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