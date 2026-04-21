Rising Demand for Private Condominiums Among Singapore’s Affluent Professionals

High-income couples and singles in Singapore are increasingly investing in private condominiums, prioritizing lifestyle amenities and long-term wealth accumulation amidst fluctuating market conditions.

In the evolving landscape of the Singapore property market, a notable shift is emerging among high-earning, dual-income households with no children, commonly referred to as DINKs. A recent comprehensive survey conducted by PropertyGuru indicates that this demographic, particularly those aged 30 and above with a monthly combined household income of at least $10,000, is increasingly gravitating toward the private condominium sector.

Approximately four in 10 individuals within this group, who are actively scouting for residential real estate, have expressed a strong preference for newly launched condominium units over other housing types. This trend is driven by a confluence of lifestyle aspirations and long-term financial planning, as these couples leverage their significant disposable income to secure assets that promise both immediate comfort and potential capital appreciation. For many, the transition from public housing to private property represents a calculated move toward wealth accumulation, especially as their combined salaries often edge past the eligibility ceilings for new government-subsidized Housing Board flats. Industry experts observe that the appeal of the private condominium market is multifaceted. For homeowners like 42-year-old cybersecurity consultant Darren Lim, the primary draw lies in the access to high-end lifestyle amenities and the status of private property as a reliable investment vehicle. Despite the upward trend in property prices—with median per square foot values for new launches climbing significantly from $1,694 in 2020 to $2,572 in 2025—the current economic climate, characterized by more favorable interest rates, has made these acquisitions appear more manageable for high-income earners. Analysts from major real estate firms note that these buyers are not merely looking for a place to reside but are viewing their purchase as a long-term hedge against inflation and a foundational pillar of their retirement strategy. This shift in mindset highlights how the professional classes in Singapore are placing greater emphasis on asset growth and strategic investment, viewing the cooling or stabilizing of interest rates as an opportune window to enter the market. Beyond the DINK demographic, the survey reveals a growing appetite for private housing among high-earning singles, who are also reassessing their residential strategies. Singles aged 30 to 34 with high monthly incomes are increasingly eyeing two- and three-bedroom condominium units, which offer the flexibility of larger living spaces and the future potential for rental income or resale value. This group, often comprised of professionals in finance, technology, and medicine, is showing a marked return to the market after a period of heightened caution during the peak of inflation and interest rate volatility in 2023. Unlike previous years, current buyers are characterized by a deeper level of scrutiny; they are carefully analyzing price points, location, and the functional utility of their units. For instance, finance managers are opting for mid-sized units that allow for bedroom subletting, ensuring their property remains a liquid and adaptable asset. As the Singapore real estate sector matures, the focus has moved away from speculative buying toward high-utility, well-considered investments that cater to the modern, independent lifestyle of the city-state's affluent population





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