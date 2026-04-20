Rising Music Star D4vd Charged with Murder and Dismemberment of Teenage Girl

Musical artist D4vd, known as David Anthony Burke, faces first-degree murder charges after the body of a missing 14-year-old girl was discovered in his vehicle in Los Angeles.

The entertainment industry and the public at large were left reeling following the arrest of rising musical star David Anthony Burke , professionally known as D4vd , who now faces harrowing allegations involving the death of a teenage girl. Prosecutors in Los Angeles formally charged the 21-year-old artist on Monday with first-degree murder , alongside additional counts related to the dismemberment of 14-year-old Celeste Rivas Hernandez.

The case has cast a dark shadow over the musician, who had previously ascended to stardom following the viral success of his breakout TikTok track, Romantic Homicide. Authorities discovered the decomposing remains of the teenager inside an abandoned Tesla in the Hollywood Hills last September, a grim scene that emerged only after local residents reported a foul, persistent odor emanating from the vehicle at a nearby tow yard. Los Angeles District Attorney Nathan Hochman addressed the media, outlining the gravity of the special circumstances attached to the murder charge. These include allegations of lying in wait, committing the act for financial gain, and the potential silencing of a witness. While law enforcement officials remained somewhat circumspect regarding specific motives, investigative reports have pointed toward a clandestine and illicit relationship between the older musician and the minor. Prosecutors suggest that Burke may have feared the legal and professional repercussions that would have followed the exposure of their dynamic, leading to a calculated and violent attempt to cover his tracks. If the prosecution successfully proves these special circumstances in a court of law, Burke faces the most severe sentencing options available under the state penal code, which could include life imprisonment without the possibility of parole or the death penalty. Legal representatives for Burke—attorneys Blair Berk, Marilyn Bednarski, and Regina Peter—have issued a robust statement asserting their client's innocence. They contend that the evidence will ultimately demonstrate that Burke was not responsible for the death of Celeste Rivas Hernandez, challenging the narrative presented by the District Attorney. Despite this defense, the physical evidence discovered by investigators creates a challenging road ahead for the musician. Among the disturbing details revealed by the medical examiner was the presence of a specific tattoo on the victim's index finger, which appears to match a corresponding mark on Burke’s own hand. This detail, combined with the fact that the vehicle where the remains were stored was registered to the artist, remains central to the state's case as the legal proceedings move forward. The disappearance of Celeste, who was reported missing from her Lake Elsinore home in 2024, has finally reached a tragic conclusion, leaving a grieving family and a shocked fanbase to process the horrific circumstances of her final months





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D4vd David Anthony Burke Los Angeles Crime First-Degree Murder Legal Proceedings

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