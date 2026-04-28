Rising Trend: More Singapore Couples Seek Premarital Counselling for Long-Term Compatibility

Young couples in Singapore are increasingly turning to premarital counselling to address financial, career, and family compatibility issues before marriage. Experts note a 20% rise in demand, driven by greater mental health awareness and a shift toward long-term relationship stability.

In a series examining marriage, dating, and parenting trends in Singapore, CNA explores the rising trend of couples seeking premarital counselling to address compatibility issues, including financial management and career aspirations.

The shift reflects a broader cultural change where younger generations prioritize long-term relationship stability over immediate marital bliss. Ms Sonia Elizabeth Rajendra and Mr Jeremy Ashwin Rabensky, both 25-year-old twins with shared values, met online in 2023 and quickly connected. Despite their strong bond, they chose to undergo premarital counselling before marriage, which prompted deeper reflections on their future. Ms Rajendra, a lawyer, emphasized the importance of addressing difficult conversations early.

It's easy to get swept up in the joy of wedding planning, but couples must consider the decades ahead, she said. Without these discussions, assumptions about shared values can lead to future conflicts. Counsellors report a 20% increase in couples seeking premarital advice over the past year, particularly on financial management, career goals, and family expectations. Experts attribute this trend to greater mental health awareness and reduced stigma around seeking help.

Psychotherapist Rachel Cheng noted that younger generations, such as Gen Z and millennials, are more proactive in addressing relationship challenges before they escalate. Premarital counselling helps couples identify potential conflicts, such as financial disagreements or parenting styles, and fosters commitment to working through them. Dr Lim, a wedding solemniser, observed that couples undergoing premarital counselling have a lower divorce risk. The process, which can last months or even a year, encourages couples to evaluate their compatibility beyond romantic attraction.

The median age of first marriage in Singapore has risen, with men marrying at 31.1 years and women at 29.6 in 2024, reflecting delayed marriage due to career stability and financial concerns. Associate Professor Hu Shu from the Singapore University of Social Sciences highlighted that economic pressures, such as housing costs and career development, influence marriage timing.

Additionally, modern couples increasingly value gender equality in household responsibilities, further shaping their decisions. As societal attitudes evolve, premarital counselling is becoming a crucial step for couples aiming for long-term success. By addressing potential challenges early, they build a stronger foundation for a lasting partnership





ChannelNewsAsia / 🏆 6. in SG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Premarital Counselling Singapore Marriage Trends Financial Compatibility Relationship Stability Gen Z Millennials

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Singapore-Japan Partnership: A 'Key Pillar' as Nations Mark 60 Years of TiesPrime Minister Lawrence Wong highlights the importance of the economic and strategic partnership between Singapore and Japan, commemorating 60 years of diplomatic relations and looking forward to future collaboration in areas like green economies and regional stability.

Read more »

Singapore Prioritizes Early Mental Health Intervention, Employers to Play Key RoleSingapore is shifting its mental health strategy to focus on prevention and early support, with employers expected to take a more active role in employee well-being. The government aims to rebalance resources towards the earlier stages of mental health care and address practices that stigmatize seeking help.

Read more »

Singapore-Registered BMW Caught Refuelling with Subsidised Petrol in MalaysiaA Singaporean-registered BMW was spotted refuelling with Ron95 petrol at a Shell station in Petaling Jaya, Malaysia, prompting action from the Ministry of Domestic Trade and Costs of Living. The incident highlights the enforcement of new regulations targeting misuse of fuel subsidies by foreign-registered vehicles.

Read more »

Family Moves to Johor Bahru After Significant Rent Increase in SingaporeA Singaporean family relocated to Johor Bahru, Malaysia, after their monthly rent was increased by over 43% from SGD $4,500 to $8,000 for the same apartment. The family founder, Michelle Hon, reports a better quality of life and reduced stress for her children, despite the increased commute time for work and social activities.

Read more »

Singaporeans Shocked by Affordable $4 Seafood Hor Fun Amid Rising Hawker PricesA Singaporean resident's discovery of a $4 Seafood Hor Fun at a hidden Woodlands coffee shop has sparked widespread surprise, highlighting the contrast between affordable hawker meals and rising food prices. The post also touches on the broader challenges of inflation, job insecurity, and AI-driven workforce disruptions in the region.

Read more »

Singapore: Shifting Parenthood Decisions Amidst Inequality and Rising CostsAn examination of how unequal partnerships, financial pressures, and workplace demands are influencing decisions about parenthood and family life in Singapore, with personal stories highlighting the need for shared commitment and support.

Read more »