The Public Investment Fund Tower in Riyadh was hit for the second time in days on Nov 24, injuring 11 people and drawing a terrorist attack denunciation from the Saudi-led coalition.

The tallest skyscraper in Saudi Arabia's capital was struck for the second time in days on Tuesday (Nov 24), injuring 11 people, as the coalition fighting Yemen's Houthis denounced a terrorist attack.

The 80-storey Public Investment Fund Tower houses the kingdom's sovereign wealth fund and dominates Riyadh's King Abdullah Financial District (KAFD). Three separate witnesses said the strike targeted the tower, which stands 385 metres high. Saudi Arabia's civil defence later said 11 people were injured in the attack it blamed on the Houthis. A report by the Saudi Press Agency said Indian, Nepali and Egyptian nationals along with Saudi citizens were among those wounded.

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A source briefed on the details told AFP that several people were in the tower repairing damage from last week's attack when it was struck again Tuesday. The source said at least two of the 11 injured were in critical condition after sustaining severe burns during the strike. Coalition spokesperson Turki al-Malki said in a social media post that one of the towers in the financial centre was targeted in a cowardly terrorist attack, without naming the building.

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No Mobile Warnings Sent Before Strike

A fourth witness told AFP a vehicle fitted with a speaker had warned pedestrians in the area to take cover on Tuesday. No warning was sent to mobile phones about any threats to the capital. Afterwards, police cars blocked some entrances to the gleaming financial district, a showpiece of Saudi Arabia's modernisation under Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, the de facto ruler. A waiter at a KAFD restaurant told AFP: We just reopened a while ago.

They evacuated all of us telling us a tower has been hit. They closed the streets and they banned people from passing in streets or entering. Last week, Saudi officials said an attack on a tower in the financial district damaged several floors and two adjacent buildings but caused no casualties. Although authorities did not identify the building, photos released by the civil defence agency appeared to show shattered glass and other exterior damage to the PIF tower.

The Houthis claimed responsibility for last week's attack, but they did not announce any fresh attacks on Tuesday. An attack on the PIF is symbolic as the fund is driving efforts to diversify the oil-reliant Saudi economy, a project complicated by the Middle East war and Houthi strikes. A tower belonging to state oil giant Aramco in KAFD was hit earlier this month, while Riyadh's international airport was repeatedly struck in October with one attack killing 14 people.

Airport Suspension Disrupts Economic Events

The major attack on Riyadh's King Khalid International Airport forced the suspension of flights for two weeks. Several events have been cancelled, including the Future Investment Initiative financial conference, dubbed Davos in the desert. The Houthis have stepped up their attacks against Saudi Arabia in recent weeks, striking military, civilian and oil infrastructure. In response, a Saudi-led military coalition fighting on behalf of Yemen's government has been striking Houthi targets in the impoverished country.

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On Tuesday, local officials said a coalition airstrike on buses and trucks killed 26 people in Lahj province. Government forces blamed the Houthis for the attack. As the conflict shows no sign of slowing, Britain sanctioned the Houthis and four of its top officials for deliberately attempting to undermine stability on Tuesday.

Britain Sanctions Houthi Officials for Stability

The measures include an asset freeze against the group and an asset freeze and travel ban on four figures, including security and intelligence head Abdul Hakim Hashem Ali al-Khaiwani, and interior affairs official Abdulkarim Amir al-Din Hussein al-Houthi. The Saudi-led coalition intervened in Yemen in early 2015, after the Houthis had captured the capital Sanaa and sent the internationally recognised government fleeing to Aden.

The war left hundreds of thousands dead and triggered a humanitarian catastrophe before an uneasy ceasefire went into effect in 2022. The repeated strikes on the PIF tower suggest the Houthis are maintaining their capability and intent to project power into the Saudi capital. As authorities inspect the site and manage security protocols, the attacks serve as a stark reminder of the persistent risks facing Saudi Arabia's economic transformation goals in a volatile regional landscape.