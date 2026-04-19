Roald Dahl's The BFG Takes Flight to Singapore in Visually Stunning Stage Debut

Singapore hosts the international premiere of Roald Dahl's The BFG stage adaptation, featuring towering puppets and imaginative design. Director Daniel Evans discusses the power of live theatre in sparking creativity and connection for families.

Roald Dahl ’s beloved classic, The BFG, is embarking on its inaugural international journey with a captivating stage adaptation gracing Singapore from April 22nd to May 9th. This highly anticipated production promises to transport audiences into the whimsical world of the Big Friendly Giant, a narrative cherished by generations.

The visual spectacle is paramount to this adaptation, featuring immense, expertly crafted puppets that will undoubtedly loom large in the imaginations of young and old alike.

The imaginative design extends beyond the puppets, encompassing the entire stage to create an immersive environment that breathes life into Dahl’s fantastical tale.

In an era increasingly dominated by digital screens and virtual interactions, the producers of this stage show are aiming to cultivate a distinctively different experience for families. The emphasis is on shared, tangible moments, fostering genuine connection and meaningful engagement that transcends the passive consumption often associated with digital entertainment.

This live theatrical presentation is designed to be more than just a show; it's an invitation for families to step away from their devices and step into a world of wonder together.

Nadine Yeam from CNA had the opportunity to engage in an insightful conversation with the production’s director, Daniel Evans, shedding light on the creative vision and philosophical underpinnings of this ambitious undertaking. Evans articulated his profound belief in the unique and indispensable role of live theatre. He emphasized how the immediacy and communal nature of a theatrical performance can act as a powerful catalyst for nurturing creativity within children. The shared experience of watching a story unfold before your eyes, in real-time, fosters a sense of awe and encourages active participation of the mind.

Furthermore, Evans underscored the vital importance of live theatre in forging deeper human connections. In a world that can sometimes feel isolating, the act of gathering with others to experience a narrative together creates a sense of shared humanity and collective emotional resonance. He sees this adaptation of The BFG as a perfect vehicle for this purpose, given the story’s inherent themes of friendship, courage, and the power of imagination. Evans is keen to encourage children, and indeed all audience members, to fully embrace and engage their own imaginative faculties. The BFG’s world is one where the extraordinary is commonplace, and this production aims to inspire audiences to believe in the boundless possibilities of their own minds, just as the protagonist does.

The journey of Roald Dahl’s The BFG to Singapore represents a significant cultural exchange, marking the production’s very first international engagement. This choice of Singapore as the inaugural stop speaks to the city-state’s vibrant arts scene and its receptive audience for world-class theatrical productions. The meticulous attention to detail in the staging, particularly the creation of the towering puppets, is a testament to the dedication and skill involved in bringing such an iconic character and his fantastical world to life. These puppets are not mere props; they are characters in their own right, designed to evoke a sense of wonder and to truly embody the gentle giant himself.

The production team has clearly invested heavily in creating a visual feast that will captivate audiences of all ages. The overarching goal is to provide an antidote to the screen-centric entertainment that has become so pervasive. By offering a live, immersive experience, the production seeks to rekindle the joy of shared storytelling and to encourage active participation in the magic of theatre. Director Daniel Evans’ insights further highlight the pedagogical and social value of live performance, positioning The BFG adaptation as a means to inspire young minds and strengthen familial bonds through a shared appreciation for art and imagination.

The production is poised to be a memorable event, offering a unique opportunity for Singaporean audiences to experience a beloved literary classic brought to life in a spectacular and emotionally resonant way





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