Robert Downey Jr. Shades Social Media Influencers, Discusses His Own Social Media Presence

Robert Downey Jr. recently appeared on the "Conversations for our Daughters" podcast and discussed his views on social media influencers, stating that it's "absolute horseshit" to declare them the "stars of the future." The actor also shared his own experiences with social media and his attempts to maintain a healthy balance.

Robert Downey Jr. recently appeared on the "Conversations for our Daughters" podcast and shaded social media influencers by saying it's "absolute horseshit" to declare them the " stars of the future .

" The "Iron Man" icon noted that "nowadays people can create celebrity without ever doing much besides rolling a phone on themselves," adding: "I don't look at that as a negative thing. I just look at it as more like the challenge for individuation is being upped.

" The actor also discussed his own large social media following and his attempts to avoid getting too deep down the rabbit hole





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