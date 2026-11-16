Amazon MGM Studios officially names Robert Pattinson as the seventh James Bond, ending the longest hiatus in franchise history and signaling a new era under new producers Amy Pascal and David Heyman.

Amazon MGM Studios officially announced on Monday, November 16, that Robert Pattinson will portray James Bond in the upcoming 26th installment of the long-running film franchise. This casting decision ends the longest hiatus in 007 history and follows years of intense speculation regarding who would succeed Daniel Craig. Pattinson becomes the seventh actor to assume the mantle of the iconic British spy since the character's cinematic debut in 1962. The announcement marks a significant turning point for the franchise, which has been under the ownership of Amazon since its acquisition of MGM in 2022 for US$8.5 billion.

Pattinson Named Seventh Actor to Play Iconic Spy Role

Robert Pattinson was unveiled as the new 007 through a brief video clip released on social media, showing the actor emerging from the shadows with a gun. In an official statement, Pattinson described the role as the honor of a lifetime and a dream come true, expressing his excitement about partnering with the team ahead. He joins a distinguished lineage of actors including Sean Connery, George Lazenby, Roger Moore, Timothy Dalton, Pierce Brosnan, and Daniel Craig. The casting choice comes five years after the release of No Time to Die, the first film in the series to conclude with the death of the main character. Pattinson, age 40, is relatively older than previous actors to take on the role at the start of their tenure.

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New Producers Lead Franchise With Unique Vision for Future

The appointment of Robert Pattinson follows a major restructuring of creative control within the James Bond franchise. Producers Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson relinquished their creative authority in 2025, ending their decades-long stewardship of the series. For the first time since the inaugural film Dr. No in 1962, no Broccoli family member handpicked the actor. Instead, casting decisions were made by Amy Pascal, former Sony Pictures chief, and David Heyman, known for producing the Harry Potter and Paddington series. Casting director Nina Gold oversaw the screen tests that led to Pattinson's selection. Mike Hopkins, head of Prime Video and Amazon MGM Studios, stated that this moment represents a defining milestone for the studio and the character.

Dennis Villeneuve to Direct Next Chapter of Spy Saga

The seventh James Bond film will be directed by Denis Villeneuve, who previously directed Robert Pattinson in Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey. Villeneuve expressed joy at welcoming Pattinson to the role, noting that the actor possesses a timeless soul of 007 while bringing a completely new spirit to the character. The director emphasized his eagerness to begin work with the fantastic team assembled for the project. Pattinson is also set to co-star in Villeneuve's upcoming Dune: Part III as a shape-shifting assassin. The untitled film, often referred to as Bond 26, is written by Steven Knight, known for creating Peaky Blinders and writing Locke. Although the exact start of production has not been confirmed, shooting is expected to begin next year.

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Industry Shifts and Contract Terms for New 007 Era

The transition to a new actor and new leadership comes amid broader changes in the film industry. Amazon MGM acquired MGM in 2022 for US$8.5 billion, a deal that included US$11.9 billion in local currency conversions for international markets. Following the acquisition, the studio spent considerable time determining the future direction of the 007 brand. According to reports from Puck, Robert Pattinson has signed a three-movie deal to portray the spy. Spokespeople for Amazon MGM declined to comment on the specific financial terms of Pattinson's contract. This structured approach contrasts with the traditional model, reflecting the studio's strategy to integrate the franchise into its broader content ecosystem.

Rumors, Reactions, and Next Steps for Bond Franchise

Robert Pattinson entered the race for the role recently after it was revealed he had screen-tested for the part. Other actors reportedly considered for the role included Callum Turner, Josh O'Connor, Jack Lowden, and Nicholas Hoult. Pattinson brings significant experience from major franchises such as The Batman, Dune, Twilight, and Harry Potter. His recent career highlights include rave reviews for his villainous performance in The Odyssey and his portrayal of To Catch a Predator host Chris Hansen in Primetime. Some fans have expressed skepticism about the Amazon-controlled chapter, but the studio remains confident in its vision. The longest absence for a 64-year-old character in cinema history has finally concluded with this historic casting announcement.