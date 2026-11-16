Robert Pattinson Named New James Bond in Amazon MGM Reboot

British actor Robert Pattinson will be the next James Bond, the official 007 Instagram announced Monday, succeeding Daniel Craig after his 2021 exit in No Time to Die.

British actor Robert Pattinson will be the next James Bond, the official 007 Instagram account announced on Monday. He is the first actor to take on the role since Daniel Craig's departure from the long-running spy series.

Pattinson was chosen after a series of screen tests that played out in news stories and captivated fans the world over. Amazon's MGM Studios is looking to reboot the franchise that last released a picture in 2021. In the running were reportedly Jack Lowden, Callum Turner, Josh O'Conner and Pattinson.

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Robert Pattinson Chosen as New James Bond

In picking Pattinson, best known for the Twilight vampire film series and for playing the titular superhero in 2022's The Batman, MGM is departing from a long-established formula of choosing actors well known in the industry but not necessarily by the general public. Pattinson's film credits this year include The Odyssey and Primetime. He succeeds Craig, who bowed out of the role after the 2021 movie No Time to Die.

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Canadian filmmaker Denis Villeneuve is scheduled to direct the picture, which is being produced by former Sony Pictures film chief Amy Pascal and British producer David Heyman, best known for the Harry Potter films. The new movie will be the first since Amazon acquired complete creative control of the franchise from the family of producer Albert Cubby Broccoli in 2025.

Amazon MGM Studios Reboots Franchise

The online retail giant bought Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer in 2022 for US$8.45 billion (S$10.9 billion) in a bet that the century-old studio would feed its growing streaming video business, but it has mostly failed to produce blockbusters. The James Bond franchise, based on a series of novels by British author Ian Fleming, is one of the most durable in cinema history.

The Bond franchise, about a secret agent known for his charm, his tailored tuxedos and a fondness for martinis shaken, not stirred, is among the longest-running and highest-grossing in Hollywood history. Debuting in 1962, the movies have brought in more than US$7 billion in global ticket sales since Sean Connery brought Agent 007 to the big screen in Dr No. The official film series began with Dr No in 1962 and has continued through to No Time to Die in 2021.

Scottish actor Sean Connery established the film persona of the suave, martini-drinking secret agent.