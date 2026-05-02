Robot Dogs with Musk, Zuckerberg Heads 'Poo' AI-Generated Art in Berlin Exhibit

Beeple's new installation at the Neue Nationalgalerie in Berlin features robot dogs modeled after prominent figures, creating AI-altered images and prompting reflection on algorithmic influence.

A captivating and thought-provoking installation by digital art ist Beeple (Mike Winkelmann) has taken over the Neue Nationalgalerie museum in Berlin, Germany. The exhibit, titled 'Regular Animals', features a collection of robot dogs , each uniquely adorned with a hyper-realistic silicone head modeled after a prominent figure in the world of technology, art, and politics.

Among the canine creations are representations of Elon Musk, Mark Zuckerberg, Jeff Bezos, Andy Warhol, Pablo Picasso, and even Kim Jong-un. These aren't static displays; the robot dogs actively roam the museum floor, engaging with their environment in a rather unconventional way. They are equipped with integrated cameras that capture images of their surroundings, which are then 'processed' and 'excreted' as printed images – a playful yet pointed commentary on the way information is consumed and reshaped by algorithms.

The artistic intention behind this peculiar behavior is deeply rooted in Beeple’s critique of the power wielded by tech billionaires and the influence of algorithms on our perceptions of reality. Each dog’s output is filtered through the artistic lens of the figure it represents.

For instance, the Picasso dog generates images in the Cubist style, while the Warhol dog produces prints reminiscent of Pop Art. This transformation of reality reflects the subjective worldview of the individual whose likeness the dog bears. Beeple explains that historically, artists like Picasso and Warhol shaped our understanding of the world through their unique perspectives. Today, however, that role has been largely assumed by tech giants who control the algorithms that curate our online experiences.

He emphasizes the immense power these individuals possess, a power that allows them to alter our reality with a simple change to an algorithm, bypassing traditional political processes. This direct control over information flow raises concerns about the potential for manipulation and the erosion of independent thought. The exhibition description highlights this very point, framing the installation as an exploration of how our perceptions are molded by technology and the platforms that dominate our digital lives.

Curator Lisa Botti underscores the importance of museums as spaces for societal reflection, particularly in the face of rapidly evolving technologies like artificial intelligence. She believes Beeple’s work provides a crucial platform for examining the impact of AI on our lives and fostering a deeper understanding of its implications. Beeple himself is a significant figure in the digital art world, known for his 'everyday' movement – a commitment to creating and sharing a digital artwork daily for years.

His work often tackles complex themes of modern society, government, and social media, frequently depicting dystopian futures and featuring recognizable figures. He achieved unprecedented recognition in 2021 when his digital collage, 'Everydays: The First 5000 Days', sold for over US$69 million at Christie's, marking a landmark moment for digital art and the burgeoning world of Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs).

The sale was groundbreaking, being the first time a major auction house offered a purely digital artwork with an NFT guarantee of authenticity and accepted cryptocurrency as payment. Further demonstrating his innovative approach, Beeple recently distributed prints 'produced' by his robot dogs at Art Basel 2025, playfully labeling them as '100 per cent organic GMO-free dog shit' and including QR codes granting access to free NFTs, effectively allowing individuals to potentially monetize his art





asiaonecom / 🏆 10. in SG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Beeple Robot Dogs AI Art Neue Nationalgalerie Elon Musk Mark Zuckerberg NFT Digital Art Algorithms

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

New tripartite council on jobs to help workers, businesses make AI skills 'as pervasive as possible'Labour chief Ng Chee Meng said tripartite partners recognise workers' anxieties about AI and want to turn that into positive action.

Read more »

No indication of AI displacing jobs widely, as firms using AI see productivity gains: MOM reportEarly evidence suggests AI is complementing rather than displacing labour in Singapore, though AI adoption at work still remains low.

Read more »

Musk Accuses OpenAI of Betraying Nonprofit Promise in Contentious TrialElon Musk continues his testimony in a high-stakes trial against OpenAI, alleging that the company abandoned its original nonprofit mission for profit. The trial centers on the 2015 founding of OpenAI and the subsequent shift to a for-profit model, with Musk accusing co-founder Sam Altman of breaching promises. The judge has limited discussion on broader AI safety concerns, focusing the trial on contractual agreements.

Read more »

Singapore MOM Report: AI Augmenting Jobs, No Significant Displacement YetA Ministry of Manpower report reveals that AI adoption in Singapore is currently augmenting jobs rather than replacing them, with only a small percentage of firms reporting headcount reductions. The report also highlights challenges to adoption, including high costs and a lack of expertise.

Read more »