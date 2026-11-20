Rockstar Games has revealed the full cast of Grand Theft Auto VI, confirming Manni L Perez as Lucia and Dylan Rourke as Jason alongside a deep roster of actors, musicians and broadcasters.

Rockstar Games has revealed the full cast of Grand Theft Auto VI, confirming Manni L Perez as Lucia Caminos and Dylan Rourke as Jason Duval.

The credits were published on the company official website and end years of fan speculation about the leads. The game kept much of its cast under wraps before launch, including the performers behind its two protagonists. Now that players are roaming Vice City and the wider fictional state of Leonida, actors who spent years bound to secrecy are revealing themselves. Rockstar official credits list Perez and Rourke as the leads.

Also read US federal workers warned not to telework for Grand Theft Auto VI

Actors Reveal Roles After Secrecy

The pair marked the reveal together on social media, writing about the years they spent watching developers build the game before finally being able to publicly connect themselves to it. Rourke said in the joint Instagram post that they had spent years witnessing what he called some of the hardest-working craftspeople in game development. He added that the pair were honoured to be part of the project. Former Saturday Night Live cast member Bobby Moynihan plays Cal.

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Stephen Root, who had previously acknowledged appearing in the game without revealing his role, voices Brian Heder. Taryn Manning, Roselyn Sanchez and Denzel Curry are also among the names throughout Rockstar sprawling cast list. For years, Rockstar allowed Lucia and Jason to become globally recognisable characters without publicly identifying the actors portraying them. That created an online guessing game as fans analysed voices, facial features and past acting credits while Rockstar released trailers but little information about the performers.

The official credits finally ended the speculation. Rourke plays Jason, a former soldier pulled deeper into Leonida criminal world. Perez plays Lucia, his partner after her release from prison. The reveal also puts two actors who were hardly household names at the centre of one of entertainment largest launches.

Other actors have described similarly long periods of secrecy. Edwina Rai, who appears in the game, said on Instagram that she first auditioned in April 2022 without even knowing what the project was. She went through three callbacks and a chemistry read before landing a role in what she described as the biggest project of her career. The sports world also turns up inside Leonida.

Tyreek Hill Joins Game Cast

NFL star Tyreek Hill revealed that he voices Maleek Rivers, a wide receiver for the fictional Vice City Manatees. The character draws on Hill real-life persona and Miami connections, including a nod to one of his touchdown celebrations. Some of the biggest surprises are not walking Vice City streets at all. They are coming through its radio stations and talk shows.

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Weird Al Yankovic revealed that he hosts Vice City FM, the game 80s station, alongside Brigitte Nielsen. He also wrote in-game commercials and voices Burger Shot advertisements. Rockstar credits list Yankovic not only as DJ Al but among the game additional writers and original-music contributors.

Radio Stations Feature Celebrities

Charlamagne tha God and Ivy Rivera host the in-game Early AF programme, while the larger radio lineup includes musicians, actors and comedians ranging from Bad Bunny and Burna Boy to Lana Del Rey, Jeremy Irons, Keith Richards and Jason Sudeikis. The effect is bigger than a conventional video game soundtrack. Rockstar has constructed fictional stations that operate almost like real media ecosystems, with hosts, commercials, talk segments and personalities embedded into the world around the player.

That approach has long been part of the franchise satire, but GTA VI appears to have expanded it considerably. The credits released on the official website confirm an unusually deep roster of performers, musicians, comedians and broadcasters. A man plays Grand Theft Auto VI at a launch event at the XP Tavern in Aldgate East in London on Thursday, Nov 19.

Billboards Announce Game Release

A billboard announcing the release of the Grand Theft Auto VI video game was displayed near Times Square on Tuesday, Nov 17, 2026, in New York.