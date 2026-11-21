Rodeo Drive heads to Kyoto with Joao Moreira in the saddle after winning the Grade 1 NHK Mile. The triple Grade 1 winner faces stiff competition in the upcoming 1,600m race.

Rodeo Drive, ridden by acclaimed jockey Joao Moreira, is positioned as the clear favorite for the upcoming major sprint event at Kyoto Racecourse. The three-year-old colt has built a formidable reputation by securing victories in multiple Group 1 races over the 1,600-meter distance. This latest assignment marks a high-profile return to form for a horse that has consistently demonstrated elite speed and tactical brilliance on the track.

Rodeo Drive Recent Competitive Record

The primary catalyst for this confident assessment is Rodeo Drive's performance in the Grade 1 NHK Mile at Tokyo on May 10. Trained by Damian Lane, the horse lunged late in the final strides to defeat Ask Ikigomi by a narrow margin of just one nose. This victory was particularly significant as it showcased the colt's ability to close out races with explosive acceleration against top-tier opposition. The win served as a critical validation of his Class status and confirmed his readiness to tackle the rigorous demands of international-standard sprint events.

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Further evidence of his dominance includes a triumphant return following his May success, where he claimed the Grade 1 Victoria Mile at Tokyo. That race was conducted over the same 1,600-meter distance, highlighting his specialization in mile races. The combination of these two Group 1 wins cements his status as a leading contender. Analysts and racing experts view his recent trajectory as a clear indicator that he is the horse to beat in any field featuring comparable Class opponents.

Key Competitors and Challenger Profiles

While Rodeo Drive holds the favorite status, the field includes several potent threats, most notably a French raider who secured his first Group 1 victory last start. This competitor defeated the field in the Prix du Moulin de Longchamp over 1,600 meters, demonstrating that international contenders remain highly dangerous in Japanese races. His class is undeniable, and his recent success in France suggests he possesses the stamina and speed required to challenge the local favorites.

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Another significant challenger is a horse that scored the biggest win of his career in the Grade 1 Yasuda Kinen at Tokyo in June 2026. Although his subsequent campaign in France was described as unsuccessful, his proven ability to win at the highest level cannot be ignored. He is widely regarded as a leading chance for the race, provided he can replicate the sharpness and fitness he displayed during his peak performances at Tokyo.

Additional contenders include a dual Group 1 winner who finished fourth in the Grade 1 Sprinters Stakes over 1,200 meters. This horse is currently in great form and has won twice over the 1,600-meter distance, including a Grade 2 victory at Nakayama in 2024. His consistency and recent fourth-place finish indicate he is ready to fire, making him one of the primary place chances in the race. Another notable entry finished second in both the Grade 1 Yasuda Kinen and the Grade 1 Sprinters Stakes, showing remarkable resilience.

Race Dynamics and Strategic Implications

The tactical landscape of the race will be heavily influenced by the running style of the key participants. Joao Moreira, aboard Rodeo Drive, is expected to employ a sharp, tactical approach to ensure the horse is perfectly positioned for a late surge. The presence of runners like the French raider adds a layer of complexity, as their desire to lead or settle prominently may alter the pace dynamics significantly.

Observers should note that several entrants have shown varying levels of fitness. For instance, one competitor struggled to make ground when finishing seventh in the Grade 2 Fuji Stakes at Tokyo on October 17. Conversely, another horse resumed with a strong win in a Grade 3 race over 1,800 meters at Sapporo in August, suggesting he may be finding peak fitness at the perfect moment. These contrasting form lines will likely dictate the early stages of the race.

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The historical data for many of these horses shows a strong affinity for the 1,600-meter trip. Multiple winners in the field have recorded their career victories at this specific distance, including a horse that won a Listed race over the course and distance on November 1. This specialization means that the race setup will favor horses with proven stamina and speed endurance, rather than pure acceleration over shorter trips.

Market Outlook and Final Predictions

As the race at Kyoto approaches, the market perception continues to favor Rodeo Drive due to his association with Joao Moreira and his recent Group 1 wins. However, the depth of the field suggests that value may lie with the well-handicapped challengers. The French raider's international pedigree and the consistency of the dual Group 1 winner make them dangerous outsiders.

Final predictions hinge on how the early pace unfolds. If the race settles slowly, Rodeo Drive's closing speed could prove insurmountable. However, a fast early tempo might benefit the front-running types or those who handle pressure well. Given the high Class of the field, this promises to be a pulsating run, with Rodeo Drive looking all set to feature prominently among the finishers.