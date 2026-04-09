Roger Kwok Takes a Break from Acting to Focus on New Ventures and Tennis

Hong Kong actor Roger Kwok is stepping away from acting to focus on his personal life and new ventures, including leading a celebrity tennis team and exploring new business opportunities.

Roger Kwok , the acclaimed Hong Kong actor, has stepped back from his acting career, choosing to dedicate his time to personal pursuits and new ventures following his departure from TVB , the prominent Hong Kong broadcaster, in November 2025. The 61-year-old actor, a familiar face in the entertainment industry since his debut in 1986, shared this news in reports released on April 5th, painting a picture of a life undergoing significant transformation.

This shift signifies a conscious decision to prioritize his personal life and explore avenues beyond the demanding world of acting, a career that has brought him widespread recognition and numerous accolades over the decades. He has always been a diligent actor and now feels it is time to dedicate himself to something new. His decision reflects a desire for a change of pace and a renewed focus on aspects of life that he has, perhaps, not had the opportunity to fully embrace in the past. It underscores a personal evolution where priorities are shifting, and where the allure of new experiences and challenges takes precedence over the familiar routines of his profession, which took a lot of his time and focus. \One of the primary focuses of Kwok’s post-acting life is his involvement in tennis. He has taken on the role of president of the Hong Kong Artiste Tennis Team, also known as the A Team, since January. The team, initiated by fellow actors Timothy Cheng, Tony Hung, Hugo Wong, and Cindy Lee, is gearing up for friendly matches in China, primarily with a charitable purpose. This initiative aligns with Kwok's interest in giving back to the community while also engaging in a sport that provides both physical and social benefits. Moreover, Kwok is exploring other sports like pickleball and beach tennis, demonstrating a willingness to embrace new physical activities and expanding his horizons beyond the boundaries of his acting career. His focus on these activities highlights his desire for a more active lifestyle and provides a chance for him to interact with different people and explore new passions. Beyond sports, Kwok has also ventured into exploring new business opportunities, indicating his interest in diversifying his activities and establishing a more well-rounded life. This demonstrates his readiness to fully embrace a break from acting and devote more attention to other personal and professional opportunities. His pursuit of new interests emphasizes his adaptability and a proactive approach towards new experiences and possibilities, signifying a shift from the structured environment of a successful acting career to a future filled with a variety of new experiences. \Reflecting on his departure from TVB, Kwok explained that it wasn't solely his decision, as he felt constrained by the passive nature of acting. He added that he felt the need to make a change to his lifestyle. He now finds himself in a position to shape his own schedule and take charge of his life in a way that the demands of his acting career often didn't allow. While he remains open to considering suitable scripts, including exploring microdramas, his criteria for returning to acting hinge on the remuneration offered. This suggests that the financial aspect is now a more significant factor in his decision-making process. He also mentioned that he had not considered whether he still wants to act. He also acknowledged that it would not be a surprise if one day he decides he no longer wants to act. The implication is that he is currently unsure whether or not he will go back to acting. This uncertainty showcases a departure from the traditional path of a seasoned actor and reflects his commitment to living life on his own terms. His break from acting offers a chance to recharge and re-evaluate his relationship with the entertainment industry, leaving the door open for future opportunities while simultaneously prioritizing personal growth and well-being. This shift signifies a significant chapter in his life, and a departure from a long and successful career in acting





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