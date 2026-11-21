The International Court of Justice ruled Myanmar committed genocide against the Rohingya, ordering safe return, reparations and prosecutions. Refugees in Bangladesh welcomed the verdict as a small victory but said they want to go home to Myanmar.

The UN's top court ruled that Myanmar committed genocide against the Rohingya, the first time the International Court of Justice has found a state responsible for genocide.

Rohingya refugees in Bangladesh called the landmark verdict a small victory, but said they still want to return safely to their homes in Myanmar across the border. Hundreds of Rohingya refugees sat in front of a big screen at their sprawling camp in Cox's Bazar on Nov 19, watching the news from the Netherlands. For many, the historic verdict offered a glimmer of hope that someday they would be able to return safely to Myanmar.

Also read UN court finds Myanmar committed genocide against Rohingya in 2017

Only then, some said, will they be fully satisfied. The Hague-based court also ordered Myanmar's military-supported government to allow the Rohingya to return home safely, pay reparations to the Rohingya Muslims and prosecute those suspected of having committed genocide. The court's rulings are final and legally binding, but it has no way to enforce them beyond reporting non-compliance to the UN Security Council. It remains to be seen how much of the ruling can be implemented.

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Bangladesh Calls for Action

Bangladesh Foreign Minister Khalilur Rahman, who is also president of the UN General Assembly, went to Cox's Bazar on Nov 20 to tell Rohingyas who fled the genocide in Myanmar that at this historic moment there must be action, his UN spokesperson said. Suspects must be prosecuted, Rohingya must be able to return to Myanmar voluntarily and safely, they must receive reparations and Myanmar's government must ensure there will never be another genocide, Rahman said, according to spokesperson Melissa Summers.

He also said he will advocate with UN member nations on how to follow up on the judgment, stressing you will not be alone, she said. At the refugee camp in Cox's Bazar on Nov 19, Rohingya refugees told The Associated Press of their concerns.

Mohammad Rofik, a Rohingya community leader at the camp, said the verdict was a victory for them as it recognised the genocide and the suffering of their minority in the Buddhist-majority nation, but that it was not an end to their ordeal. Justice has started, Rofik said, adding that the Rohingya still have a long way to go. For Sayed Ullah, another Rohingya community leader, the verdict was a historic recognition that the Rohingya are a distinct ethnic group.

Refugees Demand Punishment

Myanmar denies the existence of the Rohingya, but now the UN court made it clear, he said. Other refugees reacted sharply, saying that the international community should punish Myanmar authorities. Mohammad Osman, a Rohingya refugee, said the court has stated and established that genocide was committed against the Rohingya people. Based on this ruling, the entire Rohingya community is calling on the world to impose severe punishment on Myanmar, he said.

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In August 2017, Myanmar's military launched what it called a clearance campaign in Rakhine state in response to an attack by a Rohingya insurgent group. The campaign led to accusations that security forces committed mass rapes and killings and burned thousands of homes. The Hague-based court said that evidence showed Myanmar forces killed about 10,000 Rohingya.

Genocide Background and Conditions

Under the 1948 convention, to establish that genocide occurred, the court had to find that there was an intent to destroy the Rohingya in whole or in part. About 1.2 million Rohingya refugees now live in Bangladesh, primarily in crowded camps across Cox's Bazar district, where they endure harsh conditions marked by fire hazards, infectious diseases, monsoon landslides, inadequate sanitation and strict work restrictions.