Rolex GMT-Master II 'Pepsi' Discontinued: Collectors Anticipate Price Surge

The discontinuation of the Rolex GMT-Master II 'Pepsi' model, known for its red-and-blue bezel, is expected to drive up demand and prices, offering collectors a potential investment opportunity. The iconic watch, with a history spanning over seven decades, has become a collector's item, and its limited availability is expected to increase its value in the secondary market.

April 14, 2026 8:45 AM A celebrated Rolex watch model has been discontinued this year, potentially sparking a surge in demand and offering collectors a chance to profit. The Rolex GMT-Master II, affectionately nicknamed the ' Pepsi ' due to its iconic red-and-blue bezel resembling the soft drink's logo, has been a cornerstone of Rolex 's heritage. Beloved by Rolex aficionados, the ' Pepsi ' boasts a rich history spanning over seven decades, as highlighted by Sotheby's, a renowned art and luxury collectibles broker.

On Tuesday, April 14th, Watch Exchange Singapore, a prominent watch dealer, took to social media to announce the discontinuation, sharing images of the coveted models. The dealer's statement, 'A chapter closes for part of the Rolex story. With selected 2026 configurations now discontinued, this outgoing chapter now enters a new era of scarcity and collector attention,' underscored the significance of the event and its implications for the market. The announcement sent ripples through the watch community, igniting speculation and driving up resale prices.

Esquire, the American men's magazine, reported on April 1st that the discontinuation was fueled by challenges in producing the ceramic bezel, a key component of the 'Pepsi.' This scarcity, coupled with the model's prestige, has created a perfect storm for price appreciation. Authorized retailers reportedly ceased receiving new batches of the Rolex 'Pepsi,' further amplifying the perceived rarity and intensifying demand in the secondary market.

The 'Pepsi' model's discontinuation represents more than just a product change; it marks the end of an era for a watch that has captured the hearts of collectors worldwide. The GMT-Master II 'Pepsi' is a symbol of horological excellence and timeless design, admired for its functionality and aesthetic appeal. The discontinuation announcement has already triggered significant interest from both seasoned collectors and new enthusiasts keen on owning a piece of Rolex history. The model's iconic status, combined with its limited availability, is expected to drive prices even higher in the coming months. This trend is already evident in the secondary market, where pre-owned 'Pepsi' models are commanding prices well above their original retail value. Investors and collectors are eagerly anticipating the potential for further price appreciation, viewing the discontinuation as an opportunity to secure a valuable asset.

Last year's price trends, as indicated by Watch Exchange Singapore, provided early signals of rising demand. The price chart for the Rolex GMT-Master II Oyster Black Dial showed a steady increase from $26,600 in May to $27,200 in October, a sign that many in the market were interpreting as a buying opportunity before further price increases. The local watch dealer noted the trend, recognizing the underlying forces at play and anticipating the future market dynamics. This anticipatory buying activity underscores the strategic nature of the luxury watch market, where collectors and investors actively seek to capitalize on perceived opportunities. The discontinuation of the 'Pepsi' model further strengthens the case for investment, making it an even more attractive proposition.

The market's reaction, characterized by increased interest and rising prices, is a testament to the enduring appeal of the Rolex brand and the desirability of its iconic models. The recent resurgence of the Rolex 'Pepsi' bezel in a white gold iteration highlights the model's enduring popularity and its ability to capture the attention of collectors across generations. The white gold version, available exclusively in this premium material, commanded a significant price premium over the stainless steel version. This premium demonstrates the value placed on both the brand and the materials used in the manufacture of the timepiece. The market's response underscores the significance of the discontinuation announcement, sparking both investment and collector attention.

The limited availability of the 'Pepsi' model will undoubtedly continue to fuel demand and drive prices upward, further cementing its status as a collector's item. The discontinuation of the 'Pepsi' model is not just a passing event; it signifies a significant moment in the history of Rolex. The model's enduring legacy will undoubtedly continue to attract new collectors and maintain its status as one of the most sought-after timepieces in the world. The current market dynamics are evidence of the strong investor interest and the high demand among watch enthusiasts and collectors. The discontinuation of the 'Pepsi' offers a unique investment opportunity, demonstrating the increasing demand for luxury watches.

The discontinuation of the Rolex GMT-Master II 'Pepsi' model presents a compelling case for investment. The model's discontinuation has sparked interest among watch collectors and investors alike. The timepiece has over seven decades of history, and the red and blue bezel design will be forever etched in the annals of watchmaking. The recent discontinuation is expected to further fuel demand, and drive up prices. The news has sent ripples through the watch community, igniting speculation and driving up resale prices. With the limited availability of the 'Pepsi' model, prices are expected to continue to rise in the coming months. This presents a unique investment opportunity for both seasoned collectors and new enthusiasts.

The market's reaction to the news is a testament to the Rolex brand's enduring appeal. With the discontinuation of the model, now is the time to consider collecting the model, as the model's value will only increase. The announcement that the 'Pepsi' is no longer in production has created a buzz in the market. The high demand from watch collectors for the classic model is expected to drive prices upward. The model is an attractive investment because it has a long history and is a classic model. The increasing demand and rising prices make this an attractive investment opportunity. With the discontinuation of the 'Pepsi' model, the value of the model is expected to increase even further. The timeless design of the 'Pepsi' watch has appealed to many collectors. The price of the watch is expected to keep increasing in the market. The discontinued model is one of the most sought-after timepieces in the world. The luxury watch is expected to drive prices upward. The iconic design of the watch has contributed to its popularity among collectors.





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Rolex GMT-Master II Pepsi Discontinuation Luxury Watches Collectors Investment

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