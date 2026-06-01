Romania Confirms Russian Drone Hit Residential Building Near Ukraine Border

Romanian authorities confirmed that a Russian-made Geran-2 drone struck a residential block in Galati, injuring two civilians and marking the first such attack outside Ukraine since 2022. Technical analysis identified Russian components and materials, placing responsibility on Moscow. Russia denies involvement, accusing Ukraine of provocation.

Romania n President Nicusor Dan visited the site of an explosion in a residential block of flats following a reported drone strike near the border with Ukraine , in Galati , Romania , on May 29, 2026.

The incident sparked furious condemnation of Russia and Bucharest stated on Sunday, May 31, that the drone undeniably originated from Moscow's forces.

"The drone that crashed Thursday night in Galati is a Geran-2, of Russian origin," declared President Nicusor Dan in a post on X. "This is the unequivocal conclusion of the technical report finalized by experts of the Romanian state. " The crash resulted in a 14-year-old boy and a 53-year-old woman being hospitalized on Friday after the drone hit a block of flats in Galati, close to the Ukrainian border.

This marked the first drone hit on a residential building outside Ukraine since Russia's full-scale invasion began in 2022. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy emphasized that facts serve as the best cure to Russian President Vladimir Putin's lies, proving that Russia's manipulations will not pass.

"Ukraine is ready to work closely together to counter common threats and strengthen the protection of life - not only for our country, but also for the friendly Romania and the rest of Europe," he added on social media. Russia's embassy in Romania, however, accused Ukraine of staging a provocation with the incident, while President Vladimir Putin stated on Friday that no one could determine the aircraft's origin with any authority until a thorough examination was carried out.

President Dan's post on Sunday included four images purportedly showing the device. He explained that comprehensive technical analysis had been carried out, confirming Russia's sole responsibility.

"The Cyrillic inscription 'ГЕРАН-2' was identified on the recovered fragments, and the analysed electronic components, navigation systems, control modules, engine, and structural elements show similarities - even identical features - to those of other Geran-2 drones previously recovered on Romanian territory," he said. "Physical and chemical analyses have confirmed the presence of the same types of materials and fuels repeatedly identified in devices of this series.

" While dozens of drones have strayed into Romania since the start of the Ukraine war, no residential buildings had been hit prior to this event. The incident has heightened tensions and reinforced NATO ally Romania's stance against Russian aggression, further underscoring the spillover risks of the conflict into neighboring European nations





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Romania Drone Strike Galati Russia Ukraine Geran-2 Border Residential Building Nicusor Dan Zelenskyy Putin Technical Analysis False Flag Spillover

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