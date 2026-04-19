Romeo Tan and Carrie Wong Honored with All-Time Favourite Artiste at Star Awards 2026

Local actors Romeo Tan and Carrie Wong have received the esteemed All-Time Favourite Artiste award at the Star Awards 2026, recognizing their cumulative ten Top 10 Most Popular Artiste awards. Both actors shared emotional speeches reflecting on their challenging yet rewarding career journeys and their commitment to their craft.

Local stars Romeo Tan and Carrie Wong have been honored with the prestigious All-Time Favourite Artiste award at the Star Awards 2026 ceremony. This significant recognition is bestowed upon individuals who have accumulated a remarkable ten Top 10 Most Popular Artiste awards throughout their careers, a testament to their enduring appeal and consistent excellence in the entertainment industry.

The emotional acceptance speeches from both actors highlighted their journeys, filled with challenges and triumphs, underscoring the perseverance required to achieve such a distinguished accolade.

Carrie Wong, 32, reflected on her beginnings, admitting that early in her career, she never envisioned reaching this level of recognition. She spoke movingly about the often-unseen struggles and moments of self-doubt that are an inherent part of an actor's life. Her message of resilience resonated deeply: True growth, she explained, is not about moments of peak strength, but about the unwavering commitment to push forward and work harder when the temptation to give up is strongest. Wong expressed profound gratitude for her own determination, acknowledging that every step she took, no matter how difficult, has led her to this point. She pledged to continue delivering compelling performances in every role that comes her way, a promise that solidifies her dedication to her craft.

Prior to the ceremony, in a candid backstage interview, Wong offered advice to her younger self, assuring her that while things may not always unfold as planned or immediately, courage and a positive outlook would ultimately lead to success.

Romeo Tan, 41, shared a deeply personal account of his early days as a part-time actor, where he often found himself in the background, awaiting opportunities. He described a gradual ascent, moving from the periphery to the forefront of the audience's attention. The affirmation he received from ordinary people, like uncles on the street complimenting his acting and fellow freelance actors looking up to him as a role model, held immense significance. These simple acknowledgments served as a powerful counterpoint to his initial feelings of being overlooked.

Tan emphasized that the sacrifices he made – the late nights, the demanding work, and even the criticism he faced – were all undertaken with this award, this recognition, in mind. He dedicated the award to his mother, proclaiming, Mum, I've done it, and to his younger self, whom he affectionately called Little Fatty, urging him to dream big, as perseverance is the key to shining brightly. Tan's recent success in the highly acclaimed 2025 drama Emerald Hill - The Little Nyonya Story, a role that also earned him a Best Actor nomination, further underscores his current standing in the industry





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Star Awards 2026 Romeo Tan Carrie Wong All-Time Favourite Artiste Popular Artiste

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