Rory McIlroy Backs DP World Tour Against LIV Golf's US$7 Billion Bid

Rory McIlroy supports Guy Kinnings' claim that LIV Golf spent over US$7 billion to destroy the DP World Tour, as the tour bans LIV 2.0 players from 2027 eligibility.

Rory McIlroy has publicly endorsed DP World Tour chief executive Guy Kinnings regarding allegations that LIV Golf attempted to dismantle the European golf circuit through massive financial expenditure. Speaking on November 4 ahead of the Abu Dhabi Aldar Championship, the Northern Irish golfer affirmed that LIV Golf had transformed professional competition into an arms race.

McIlroy Endorses Kinnings' Anti-Destruction Claims

The six-time major winner addressed media questions on November 4 at Yas Links while pursuing his eighth Race to Dubai title. McIlroy explicitly backed Kinnings statement that LIV Golf aimed to destroy the DP World Tour and had invested over US$7 billion in this effort. He noted that he heard these claims from numerous trusted individuals within the game who have known Kinnings for more than thirty years.

Also read Jon Rahm Exits LIV Golf Over Disagreement With Restructured Circuit Plans

Kinnings stated that the DP World Tour is drawing a line in the sand by ensuring any golfers who sign up for LIV 2.0 will not be eligible for the tour in 2027. The executive emphasized that the organization has a duty to protect its members against entities that spent such vast sums with the explicit goal of destroying their established circuit. He highlighted that the tour has existed for over fifty years and stands for everything good and proper in the sport.

LIV Golf Funding Crisis and Player Exodus

LIV Golf is currently struggling to maintain forward momentum after losing funding from Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund. This financial shift has triggered a significant exodus of top-tier players since the conclusion of the 2026 season. Notable departures include Spanish stars Jon Rahm and Sergio Garcia, who are leaving the rival league amid uncertainty about future investments.

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McIlroy analyzed the situation by suggesting that the initial structure was only sustainable for a few years until stakeholders realized they would not achieve a return on investment. He predicted that investors would eventually leave the golf space to fund projects that generate actual profit. The golfer described the current era as a very strange time in professional sports history due to these unprecedented financial maneuvers.

Impact on Professional Golf Health and Future Reset

The rivalry between the two tours has given players significant leverage over governing bodies, which McIlroy believes may harm the overall health of professional golf. He argued that there must be a balance and a bit of give and take to ensure the long-term stability of the game. While acknowledging that players are making more money now than ever before, he stressed the need for structural equilibrium.

Older legends like Jack Nicklaus would have welcomed LIV Golf during their careers because it allowed them to earn substantially more money. However, McIlroy insisted that the industry requires a reset to restore proper balance between player power and tour governance. The DP World Tour continues to fight for its existence by protecting staff, suppliers, and contractors while maintaining dignity and timely payments for all employees.