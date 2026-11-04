Rory McIlroy Endorses DP World Tour CEO On LIV Golf Criticism

Rory McIlroy supports Guy Kinnings' stance that LIV Golf disrupted professional golf. The six-time major winner discusses the financial fallout and future sustainability of the sport.

Rory McIlroy has publicly voiced strong agreement with DP World Tour Chief Executive Guy Kinnings regarding the negative impact of LIV Golf on professional golf. Speaking to reporters on Wednesday, November 4, the Northern Irish golfer confirmed that the breakaway league, backed by Saudi Arabia, had successfully diverted players and sponsors away from rival tours.

McIlroy Aligns With Tour Leadership

The six-time major champion stated that he fully supports Guy Kinnings' assertion that LIV Golf actively sought to undermine the European circuit. McIlroy cited specific comments made by individuals associated with the league during this year's Masters tournament, where they explicitly expressed a desire to destroy the European Tour. The golfer confirmed his total alignment with these criticisms, noting that the financial and structural disruption caused by LIV has fundamentally altered the professional golf landscape.

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LIV's Financial Model Under Scrutiny

While acknowledging that LIV Golf introduced some positive changes, such as the creation of the International Series on the Asian Tour, Rory McIlroy argued that the initiative ultimately failed to provide necessary long-term support. He pointed out that the Asian Tour was left without adequate backing by LIV, a situation that forced the tour to seek stability through new partnerships with the PGA Tour and the DP World Tour. McIlroy emphasized that the financial model of LIV was always prone to difficulties, particularly if investors failed to see a return on investment or chose to redirect their capital elsewhere.

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Bankruptcy And Restructuring Implications

The financial instability of LIV Golf has reached a critical point, with Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund deciding to end its financial backing after the 2026 season. The Public Investment Fund had invested more than $5 billion in LIV since the league's launch in 2022. In September, LIV filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection and has since secured a proposed financing commitment of up to $300 million from BC Partners Credit as it attempts to restructure ahead of the 2027 season.

Future Sustainability For Professional Golf

Despite the turmoil caused by the breakaway league, Rory McIlroy believes the current state of affairs may leave men's professional golf on a more sustainable footing in the long run. The golfer, who is thirty-seven years old, suggested that the disruption forced by LIV has prompted necessary adjustments across the industry. As McIlroy prepares for the upcoming Abu Dhabi Championship, his comments highlight a shift toward a more stable and competitive environment for players and tours alike.