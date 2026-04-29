Royal Brunei Land Forces Commander Visits Singapore to Strengthen Defence Ties

Brigadier General Aldi Hassan, Commander of the Royal Brunei Land Forces, is on an introductory visit to Singapore to deepen cooperation and reaffirm the long-standing defence relationship between the two countries. The visit includes key engagements with the Singapore Army and a focus on technological advancements in soldier equipping.

Brigadier General Aldi Hassan officially assumed the command of the Royal Brunei Land Forces in August 2025, and is currently undertaking a significant introductory visit to Singapore , lasting from April 29th to April 30th.

This visit marks a crucial step in solidifying the already strong relationship between the Royal Brunei Land Forces and the Singapore Army. The Ministry of Defence (Mindef) of Singapore released a statement on Wednesday detailing the purpose of General Aldi’s trip – to foster closer ties and explore avenues for enhanced collaboration. The visit includes a formal inspection of the guard-of-honour at the Ministry of Defence, signifying the respect and camaraderie between the two armed forces.

Beyond the ceremonial aspects, General Aldi’s itinerary is packed with engagements designed to provide him with a comprehensive understanding of the Singapore Army’s capabilities and operational practices. He is scheduled to visit the Army Logistics Base, where he will gain insights into the personal equipment utilized by Singaporean soldiers and witness firsthand how cutting-edge technology is being implemented to optimize soldier equipping processes.

This demonstration will be particularly valuable in informing potential areas of cooperation and knowledge sharing between the two armies. The enduring partnership between Singapore and Brunei in the realm of defence is built upon a foundation of regular interactions. These interactions take many forms, including high-level visits such as this one, professional exchanges that facilitate the sharing of expertise and best practices, cross-attendance of military courses that promote interoperability, and bilateral exercises that test and refine joint operational capabilities.

Mindef emphasized that these consistent engagements have been instrumental in cultivating a deep mutual understanding and strengthening the personal bonds between personnel from both the Singapore Army and the Royal Brunei Land Forces. The discussions between General Aldi and his Singaporean counterparts focused on reaffirming the ‘close and long-standing’ bilateral defence ties that characterize the relationship between the two nations.

Importantly, the conversations extended beyond simply acknowledging the existing strength of the partnership; they actively explored concrete ways to deepen cooperation in the future, ensuring that the collaboration remains relevant and effective in addressing evolving security challenges. This proactive approach to strengthening defence ties underscores the commitment of both countries to regional stability and security. The historical significance of the relationship is further highlighted by Brunei’s role as a vital training ground for the Singapore Armed Forces (SAF).

For nearly five decades, the dense jungles of Temburong in Brunei have served as a challenging and invaluable environment for SAF servicemen and women to hone their survival skills. This long-standing arrangement demonstrates Brunei’s unwavering support for the SAF’s training needs and its willingness to contribute to the development of a highly capable and resilient fighting force.

The Temburong training area provides a unique and realistic setting for soldiers to test their physical and mental endurance, learn essential jungle warfare techniques, and build the camaraderie necessary for effective teamwork. The continued access to this training facility is a testament to the trust and mutual respect that exists between the two countries.

General Aldi’s visit to Singapore is not merely a courtesy call; it is a strategic engagement that reinforces a vital partnership, explores opportunities for enhanced collaboration, and acknowledges the historical contributions that both nations have made to each other’s defence capabilities. The outcomes of this visit are expected to further strengthen the bilateral defence relationship and contribute to regional peace and stability





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