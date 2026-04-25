RTS Link Achieves Milestone with Successful High-Speed Multi-Train Tests

Multiple trains were tested at high speed on the Johor Bahru-Singapore RTS Link on April 24th, marking a significant step towards system readiness. The tests validated key systems and were conducted under strict safety protocols.

The Johor Bahru- Singapore Rapid Transit System (RTS) Link is progressing steadily towards its anticipated operational launch, with recent high-speed multi-train testing marking a significant milestone.

On Friday, April 24th, the RTSO, the operator of the RTS Link, successfully conducted tests involving multiple trains operating at elevated speeds along the cross-border rail connection. Residents living near the tracks may have observed this activity, leading to speculation about an early start to operations, but these runs were part of a planned and rigorous testing phase.

These tests are crucial for validating the performance of key systems, including regenerative braking, and ensuring the overall safety and reliability of the entire system. The operation was carried out under stringent safety protocols, demonstrating a commitment to passenger security. The testing program builds upon earlier successes, including a successful train run completed in February.

This initial test involved a train set traveling from the Wadi Hana depot to Woodlands North station, and subsequently reaching the border between Singapore and Malaysia without incident. The recent multi-train runs at higher speeds represent a significant escalation in the testing process, indicating that the system is moving closer to full operational capability. This advancement follows closely after a joint visit to Woodlands North station by Singapore’s and Malaysia’s transport ministers on Wednesday, April 22nd.

During the visit, Acting Transport Minister Jeffrey Siow shared a video showcasing the installation and apparent testing of automated immigration gates, a critical component of the cross-border travel process. Minister Loke was also observed testing the immigration facilities with his Malaysian passport. These observations suggest that both countries are actively preparing for the seamless flow of passengers through the RTS Link.

The RTSO emphasized that these tests are not a standalone event but rather an integral part of a comprehensive and phased testing journey. Further phases are planned to continually enhance system safety and performance, ultimately leading to full system readiness. The focus on system readiness extends beyond the trains themselves to encompass the entire infrastructure, including the Customs, Immigration, and Quarantine (CIQ) facilities.

During a visit to the Bukit Chagar CIQ complex on April 3rd, Malaysia’s Transport Minister Anthony Loke indicated that the RTSO would be responsible for managing the operational aspects of the link. Earlier in February, Minister Loke had also hinted at potential fare structures, suggesting that pricing considerations are also underway. While specific fare details have not yet been finalized, the discussion indicates a proactive approach to preparing for the commercial aspects of the RTS Link.

The ongoing testing and preparations demonstrate a strong commitment from both Singapore and Malaysia to deliver a reliable, efficient, and safe cross-border transportation solution. The successful completion of these tests brings the RTS Link one step closer to alleviating congestion at the Causeway and Second Link, offering commuters a convenient and alternative travel option between Johor Bahru and Singapore.

The project represents a significant investment in regional connectivity and is expected to have a positive impact on economic and social ties between the two countries. The continued focus on safety, performance, and passenger experience underscores the importance of the RTS Link as a vital transportation infrastructure project





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Johor Bahru-Singapore RTS Link commences multi-train high-speed testingIf you reside near the Johor Bahru-Singapore Rapid Transit Link (RTS) tracks and noticed multiple trains running at higher speeds, you can be forgiven for wondering if operations had begun ahead of schedule. Over the past few months, the RTS project team has been providing periodic milestone updates.

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