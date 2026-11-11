Rubio Says No Need for Major Combat Operations Against Iran as Economic Pressure Mounts

Secretary of State Marco Rubio told G7 allies that US economic sanctions and a naval blockade are working so well that President Trump does not need major combat operations against Iran, as diplomatic efforts to end the war gain momentum.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said on Nov 10 that the United States' economic pressure on Iran is so effective that further major combat operations are unnecessary, as diplomatic efforts to end the eight-month war gathered steam and Tehran urged Washington to accept its demands for reopening the Strait of Hormuz.

Speaking to reporters in Paris after two days of meetings with G7 foreign ministers, Rubio said he told allies that the US economic sanctions and naval blockade are working so well that President Donald Trump does not need to conduct major combat operations against Iran. The economic campaign against Iran is so devastating that right now there is no need for major combat operations, Rubio said.

Also read Rubio tells G7 US will keep imposing 'devastating' costs on Iran, diplomats say

Rubio repeatedly pushed back on the assertion that not returning to military action would amount to a stalemate or status quo. The economic pain that is being inflicted on Iran right now is extraordinary, and it compounds. It is growing every day, Rubio said. He added that Trump has also received input from regional allies in the Middle East confirming this assessment.

Trump Halts Military Strikes Against Iran

On Monday, Trump said he plans to hold off on military strikes against Iran after appeals from countries in the region, including from Qatar's prime minister in White House talks. We don't need to conduct military strikes if we're achieving the same objective through economic means and economic pressure. That's not stalemate, Rubio said. Never has Iran ever faced the inability to sell energy in the global market like they are today.

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Hours after Trump said he saw positive momentum towards resolving the war, Rubio said the economic campaign is so devastating that there is no need for major combat operations. That's what I told our allies here today, he said after the G7 meeting in Paris. Britain's Foreign Secretary Ed Miliband called for greater efforts to end the conflict, while warning of the economic damage of an ongoing impasse.

We need to move beyond the no war, no peace stalemate, which is causing deep economic pain for our countries, he said in Paris. We must see an all-out diplomatic effort to end this conflict, prevent a nuclear Iran and the threats it poses around the world, and get the Strait of Hormuz properly reopened. Washington has appeared to taper down its threats of renewed strikes after the Republicans' defeat in last week's midterm elections.

Trump has acknowledged the Iran war was one reason for Republicans' defeat, while Vice President JD Vance was more definitive, saying, The reason we lost is the war. Some of Trump's top advisers also prefer economic pressure over military strikes, namely newly installed White House chief of staff Stephen Miller and Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, a person familiar with the thinking said.

Vance prefers a deal with Iran, but Trump is for now convinced that a tenable deal is not possible, the person said. The White House did not respond to a request for comment. Iran's efforts to blockade Hormuz, the major exit route for Gulf energy shipments, have sent oil prices soaring, a major factor in the humbling of Trump's Republicans in last week's midterm elections.

US Economic Campaign Against Iran

Washington has imposed a counter-blockade on Iranian ports and in August announced what it called an economic asphyxiation campaign aimed at financially strangling Iran, already battered by years of sanctions. The US has maintained sanctions against Iran for decades, most of which have been aimed at curtailing the country's oil revenue, acquisition of weapons components and at cutting off funding for business enterprises controlled by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, a dominant force in the Iranian economy.

Tehran has weathered the sanctions, but the naval blockade that the US imposed has inflicted severe economic damage on the country. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who launched the war alongside Trump and recently lobbied to forever eliminate the existential threat of Iran, said on Nov 10 that in the very near future, we're going to be confronted by international pressure to accept a nuclear-armed Iran and the preservation of this terror regime that seeks to annihilate us.

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Tehran said its offer to reopen Hormuz within two days, if Washington agreed to a raft of conditions, remained on the table. Iran's demands have included ending the war on all fronts, unfreezing its assets, lifting oil sanctions and ending the US blockade of its ports. The conflict with Iran will not be resolved through military means, nor by intensifying sanctions, Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi told the IRNA news agency.

The only solution is to adopt a language of respect, engage in diplomacy, and address Iran's demands and conditions, which were outlined in the two-day proposal and remain on the table. The Emirati state oil company ADNOC said on Nov 10 that one of its vessels had sustained damage following an attack in the UAE's territorial waters, while the British maritime agency UKMTO reported a tanker was struck by an unknown projectile off the Omani coast.

Iran's Revolutionary Guards said that three oil tankers were on fire in the Strait of Hormuz, though it was unclear whether they were referring to the same ships. On Nov 9, after meeting Qatar's prime minister at the White House, Trump said that the US was locked and loaded, but further strikes were quite unlikely given that key US allies in the Gulf would prefer the status quo.

Qatar Leads Diplomatic Efforts

We are seeing positive momentum toward an end to this Conflict, and will ensure that America's interests are at all times protected, he wrote on social media. Qatar and Pakistan are leading diplomatic efforts to resolve the war, which began with US-Israeli strikes that killed Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in late February. Qatari foreign ministry official Ibrahim al-Hashmi confirmed there had been progress in the negotiations.

The mediator is making a persistent and earnest effort to bridge the gaps between the parties' positions, he told a regular briefing, adding: We remain hopeful. Iranian political analyst Ali Bigdeli said the outcome of the US elections appeared to have somewhat reduced Iran's flexibility, whereas the Americans have become more flexible. He noted that the Iranian terms were demanding and heavy for the United States to accept but added that engaging in direct talks could bear results.

The war on Iran has already wrecked the US government. But Washington flails like a desperate gambler. FOLD YOUR HAND, he posted on X.