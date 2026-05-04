Rudy Giuliani Hospitalized, Condition Listed as Critical but Stable

Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani is in critical but stable condition at a hospital, according to his spokesperson. The reason for his hospitalization remains undisclosed, but the news comes amid ongoing legal and financial challenges for the former prosecutor and political figure.

Rudy Giuliani , the former Mayor of New York City and a prominent figure in American politics, is currently hospitalized in critical but stable condition. The news was confirmed by his spokesperson, Ted Goodman, on Sunday, though the specific reason for his hospitalization and the duration of his stay remain undisclosed.

Goodman emphasized Giuliani’s resilient spirit, stating he is approaching this health challenge with the same unwavering strength he has demonstrated throughout his life. This announcement comes amidst a period of significant legal and financial difficulties for Giuliani, stemming from his fervent support of former President Donald Trump and his subsequent legal battles. Giuliani rose to national prominence as a tough-on-crime prosecutor in the 1980s, earning a reputation for aggressively tackling organized crime and financial fraud.

His successful tenure as Mayor of New York City from 1994 to 2001 saw a significant reduction in crime rates and a revitalization of the city’s economy, solidifying his image as a decisive and effective leader. He became a national hero in the aftermath of the September 11th attacks, providing steady leadership and reassurance to a traumatized city.

However, his legacy has become increasingly complicated in recent years due to his unwavering allegiance to Donald Trump and his role in promoting unsubstantiated claims of election fraud following the 2020 presidential election. He served as Trump’s personal attorney during this period, actively challenging the election results in multiple states. This involvement led to numerous legal challenges and ultimately, a substantial defamation lawsuit.

Recently, Giuliani faced a $148 million defamation judgment awarded to two former Georgia election workers whom he falsely accused of manipulating the 2020 election results. The legal proceedings surrounding this judgment revealed Giuliani’s precarious financial situation, prompting a negotiated settlement that allowed him to retain some of his assets, including his homes and memorabilia, in exchange for a commitment to cease making defamatory statements about the election workers.

Prior to his political career, Giuliani battled prostate cancer, withdrawing from a 2000 Senate race against Hillary Clinton after receiving his diagnosis. The current health scare adds another layer of complexity to a life marked by both remarkable achievements and recent controversies. Former President Trump expressed his concern on social media, describing Giuliani as a “True Warrior” and lamenting what he characterized as unfair treatment by political opponents.

The situation continues to unfold, and further details regarding Giuliani’s condition are awaited





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