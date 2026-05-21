Rupiah's sharp decline prompts concerns over inflation and policy direction in Indonesia

A rising currency rate makes imports more expensive and wage gains modest, which can increase inflationary pressure. Strong domestic demand in addition to stronger growth may offset the impact of a stronger currency. However, when its exchange rate becomes weaker, exports may become more competitive. Exporters earning revenue in foreign currencies may become more competitive, tourism could receive a boost, and households receiving remittances from abroad may gain more value from every dollar sent home. For most Indonesians, the impact of a weaker rupiah is likely to be felt most directly through rising everyday costs from imported inflation.

Despite the market volatility , analysts insist the current situation bears little resemblance to the 1998 Asian Financial Crisis , when the rupiah collapsed. The currency has weakened to around 17,600 rupiah against the greenback, crossing the symbolic 17,000 level that markets have long regarded as a psychological threshold.

Many Indonesians associate this level with the 1998 Asian Financial Crisis, when the rupiah collapsed, inflation surged, banks failed, and widespread unrest eventually brought an end to former president Suharto's three-decade rule. The rupiah has depreciated by about 5 per cent so far this year, making it one of the worst-performing currencies in Asia.

While analysts stress that Indonesia's economy is far stronger than it was during the late 1990s crisis, the sharp decline has still unsettled investors and reignited concerns over inflation and policy direction





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Rupiah Market Volatility Asian Financial Crisis Inflation Policy Direction Government's Broader Economic Direction

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