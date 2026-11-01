India rural female labour force participation reaches 40 percent as economic hardship drives women into low-paid work

Rural female labour force participation in India reached 40 percent in September, up from 24.6 percent in 2017, but economists say the surge reflects economic distress rather than better jobs.

India rural female labour force participation rate reached 40% in September, rising almost every month from 24.6% in 2017, according to the latest official employment data.

Urban labour force participation for women has been largely unchanged at around 25%. Economists say the surge is driven mainly by hardship rather than better jobs, with many women taking low-paid, insecure work. Many women are taking unpaid farm labour, running small shops at marginal profit or doing gig jobs, the data and studies show. Experts say self-employment has grown, but 59% of self-employed women are unpaid helpers in family businesses.

Also read India Orders Sun Pharma to Halt Ophthalmic Output at Assam Plant After Quality Failures

Kavita Mahto Runs for Home Guard Job

Cases like Kavita Mahto and Divya Kumari show the limits of this shift, with women working hard for survival while still facing low pay, debt and little real progress. Kavita Mahto caught nationwide attention in early October when she ran barefoot in a turquoise sari to get a job with the Home Guards in Ramgarh in the eastern Indian state of Jharkhand.

The poor brick-kiln worker ran 1.6 km in 8.57 minutes and passed the time trial, hoping to secure employment paying 1,088 rupees a day. On the one hand, the picture of a sari-clad woman competing for a contract job alongside thousands of others was heartening evidence of more women in rural India entering the workforce than in the past four decades.

Advertisement

On the other hand, it was a stark reminder of widespread unemployment in India, with about 16,000 applicants reportedly applying for just 284 Home Guard posts in Ramgarh. I didnt think of anything but the job when I ran. It could change my life and that of my children, said Kavita, 30, a widow and mother of two who also cares for her elderly in-laws after her husband died of ill health three years ago.

Home Guards are civilians contracted for three to five years to help police manage traffic, secure government buildings and do community work. Half the seats are reserved for women, with a separate 5% provision for widows. About 20 other women ran in saris in the recruitment trial, just like Kavita, said Ankit Kumar, a running coach who had organised the heats for applicants to improve their performance before the actual test on Oct 25.

All are under 30, from villages, all looking for stable jobs that are hard to come by in our parts, he said. According to the Indian government, an employment surge among women is being driven by those from Indian villages, reversing a trend that has been low for decades because of social and familial pressures against women working, safety concerns and a shortage of jobs in preferred sectors.

The latest official employment data show that India rural female labour force participation rate reached 40% in September, rising almost every month from 24.6% in 2017. Meanwhile, urban labour force participation for women has been largely unchanged at around 25%. Economists, however, say that the good headline numbers hide a worrying reality.

Economic Distress Drives Rural Female Work

The phenomenal increase in the share of rural women in the workforce is not a sign of progress or more job opportunities, but rather growing economic distress in the Indian countryside, which forces women to take on largely low-paying work. Indeed, rural female unemployment is at its lowest today, at around 3.9%, while it is 9.2% for urban women.

As agricultural distress, inadequate incomes and the rising cost of living throw rural households into financial crisis, many women find themselves having to pick up the slack to support their families for little or no pay. Women participation in India tends to rise during economic stress and fall as conditions improve, a trend shaped by the interplay of financial necessity, the individuals agency and societal prestige.

Advertisement

Women in low-income households from marginalised communities in rural areas are more likely to be working to supplement family income, studies show. Today, a majority of rural women in the workforce run eateries or shops at marginal profit or work unpaid on family farms to cope with household financial difficulties. An October 2026 Oxfam study found that self-employment is surging, even as the proportion of women in salaried jobs and casual labour has declined.

In rural India, self-employment increased from 57% in 2017 to 73%. Around 59% of the self-employed women are unpaid helpers in family enterprises. Women are stepping in to keep the family from starving.

Gender Pay Gap Widens in Self-Employment

The overwhelming home-based part-time work they do shows that there are few job opportunities for them and that they are still not able to go too far from their home due to household duties, said Sona Mitra, principal economist at the Initiative for What Works to Advance Gender Equality, a research centre in Delhi. The gender pay gap for self-employed women is also worse than for salaried work, Mitra said.

In wage employment, a woman makes 65 to 70 rupees for every 100 rupees a man makes. In self-employment, a woman makes only 37 rupees for every 100 rupees a self-employed man makes, she added.

The rate at which Indian women were leaving agriculture in the past few decades was an encouraging trend, Mitra said, but the reversal of the trend today, with many stepping back into the home farm to prevent the family from going hungry, is not good news for the Indian economy. Working women are increasingly participating in these bottom-of-the-rung survivalist activities, according to a research paper by economists Ipsita Sarkar and Divya Pradeep published in the Economic & Political Weekly, compelled by economic constraints, lower levels of education, restricted physical mobility, primary care and domestic responsibilities, and conformity to cultural norms.

Apart from financial stress, the researchers found that some positive motivators for self-employment in the past decade include progressive gender attitudes, greater awareness of the need for financial security, and government promotion of non-farm businesses, especially among rural women seeking to supplement household incomes.