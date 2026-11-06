Russell Brand Convicted of Rape and Three Sexual Assaults, Faces Lengthy Jail Term

A London jury found Russell Brand guilty of one rape and three sexual assaults committed between 2004 and 2009. He was acquitted of two other rape charges and an attempted indecent assault and will be sentenced on Monday.

Russell Brand has been convicted of rape and three sexual assault s after a four-week trial at Southwark Crown Court in London. The 51-year-old comedian and actor was found guilty on Thursday of offences committed between 2004 and 2009 against four women.

Russell Brand Refused Bail And Sentenced Monday

Judge Joel Bennathan refused Brand bail and said he would be sentenced on Monday. The judge warned Brand that he faces a lengthy prison term. The maximum sentence in the UK for rape is life imprisonment. Brand closed his eyes but showed no emotion as the jury delivered four unanimous guilty verdicts.

Also read Brand conviction shines light on entertainment industry's culture of silence

He was cleared of two other rape charges and one count of attempted indecent assault. His wife Laura watched from the public gallery. Brand was remanded in custody. Prosecutors described Brand as a calculated sexual predator who used his growing fame and power to pursue women sexually regardless of their consent.

Senior Crown prosecutor David Roberts said Brand was a manipulator with an insatiable desire to get what he wanted. Detective Superintendent Andy Furphy of the Metropolitan Police said Brand used his influence, status and fame to exploit and sexually offend against women. He said Brand's sense of entitlement grew alongside his profile. He added that the conviction shows no one is above the law.

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Prosecutors Describe Brand As Calculated Sexual Predator

Detective Inspector Laura Nelson, who headed the investigation, said Brand was a sexual predator who abused his power throughout his career and was emboldened by fame. She said she expected other women to come forward and that police would take any reports seriously. Brand had denied all charges and ever having non-consensual sex. He said the incidents had been consensual, reinvented or re-imagined.

In evidence he acknowledged a lot of reckless philandering and idiocy in his life but said sexual consent was fundamental. The six complainants, all entitled to lifelong anonymity, gave tearful and forceful testimony. None of the women knew one another but all went to police after a 2023 television documentary and press reports in which other women made separate allegations against Brand. One victim said Brand treated her like an animal.

One woman said that less than a minute after meeting him at a party in a bar he grabbed her breasts. Another said she went to his home for consensual sex but he removed a condom and anally raped her, then ordered her to clear up the bloody mess on the sheets. The sexual assaults included an incident in 2009 in front of two producers.

Channel 4 Apologises For Failing To Escalate

The woman said the producers told her Brand would only continue working if she gave him a massage, during which Brand put his face in her crotch. She complained to her line manager at Channel 4 but said the producers did not help. A Channel 4 spokesperson said thoughts were first and foremost with the six women involved in the case.

The channel's then CEO in 2024 apologised that the 2009 sexual assault was not escalated to senior management at the time. Some women said they did not report Brand earlier because of his stature. They thought they would not be believed or that it could damage their careers. One said she did not report an alleged assault partly because the media industry protects its own.

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Brand is one of the most prominent British celebrities convicted of sex offences in recent times. BBC newsreader Huw Edwards admitted making indecent pictures of children two years ago. Entertainer Rolf Harris was found guilty of assaulting young girls in 2014. Brand first rose to prominence hosting a Big Brother spin-off on Channel 4.

Brand Background Includes Career And Personal Life

He became a regular television and radio fixture in the 2000s and starred in films including Get Him to the Greek and Arthur. He married US pop singer Katy Perry in 2010 and the marriage ended after 14 months. He later moved away from mainstream TV and film and built a large social media following as an anti-establishment commentator. He was baptised as a Christian in 2024 after the allegations became public.

A former assistant said he had an insane sexual appetite and never seemed happy after sex. Brand's lawyer Ian Winter urged the judge to renew bail over the weekend as an act of humanity so Brand could put his affairs in order and say goodbye to his three young children. The judge said he regretted the hardship caused to the children but said there were substantial grounds to fear Brand might not return to face sentence.

From the dock, Brand signalled to his defence team that he was okay, saying he was good before being led out. He had tried to have the case dismissed before trial, arguing publicity made a fair hearing impossible. Brand remains under investigation for two other alleged rapes, one involving a then 16-year-old girl.

Russell Brand Faces Additional US Lawsuit And Investigation

He also faces a lawsuit in the US alleging that in 2010 he exposed his penis to an extra on the set of Arthur and then sexually assaulted her in a toilet cubicle. He has denied wrongdoing. The lawsuit is also against producers Warner Bros, which denies liability. A judge rejected an attempt to have the case thrown out this month.

The allegations first came to light in a 2023 documentary, which prompted the six complainants in the trial to go to police. It also triggered internal reviews at the BBC and production company Banijay, which had acquired the company that produced Channel 4 shows presented by Brand. The BBC review found that staff felt unable to raise complaints about Brand's inappropriate behaviour. The case has again raised questions about how the entertainment industry deals with complaints about its stars.