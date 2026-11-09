Russell Brand jailed for 10 years and six months for rape and sexual assaults

British comedian and actor Russell Brand has been sentenced to 10 years and six months in prison after being convicted of one rape and three sexual assaults against four women between 2004 and 2009.

British comedian and TV star Russell Brand was jailed for more than 10 years on Monday for a string of sex offences including rape. The 51-year-old was sentenced to 10 years and six months in prison at Southwark Crown Court in London.

Judge Joel Bennathan told Brand he had acted with staggering arrogance and shown contempt for his victims, who had suffered significant and lasting harm. About 20 years ago Russell Brand, you were becoming famous, you were clever, and in many people's eyes you were funny and charismatic. You had also become a sexual predator, the judge said. Brand showed no emotion as the sentence was announced.

Also read Culture Minister Lisa Nandy Addresses Sexual Abuse in Media After Russell Brand Conviction

Russell Brand Jailed for Sex Offences

His wife Laura Gallacher, with whom he has three children, slumped in her seat in the public gallery. Brand told his wife, who has supported him in court throughout the case, we'll be OK, before being led down to the cells. The disgraced star was convicted by a jury last week of one rape and three sexual assaults committed against four women between 2004 and 2009.

He was cleared of two other alleged rapes and one count of attempted indecent assault. The judge said Brand's status protected him until he was exposed in 2023 by journalists from the Sunday Times, The Times and the Channel 4 Dispatches programme, leading to women coming forward to make complaints to police.

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Bennathan paid tribute to the determination and bravery of the women, adding Brand had repeatedly acted how you liked and when you liked, unhindered by the rules by which decent people live. The court found him guilty of sexually assaulting a woman during a birthday party at a London bar in 2004, but cleared of orally raping her in a restroom.

Specific Convictions Detail Sexual Assaults

He was also found guilty of kissing and groping another woman at a London radio station in 2004 or 2005 and of anally raping a fan at his home after meeting her backstage at one of his comedy shows in 2009. The final conviction was for sexually assaulting a different woman who says the comedian demanded a massage and pressed his face into her groin during the recording of an advertisement in 2009.

The court found him guilty of sexual assaults against an MTV worker, a Channel 4 worker and a Capital Radio employee, as well as raping a fan. Brand was acquitted of raping another woman in a hotel room during the Labour Party's annual conference in the seaside town of Bournemouth in 1999, and of attempting to indecently assault a woman by dragging her into the men's bathroom at the London office of music channel MTV.

Brand, who has reinvented himself as an online Christian guru, held a string of prayer beads and made the sign of the cross before one of his victims personally read out her impact statement from behind a screen. She said she had been left traumatised by the assault in a London bar in 2004.

For many years as his star was rising it was impossible to escape seeing him all over the media, being celebrated for his disgusting behaviour against women like it was all a joke, she told the court. A second woman, a 21-year-old fan he raped in 2009 after they met at one of his shows, told the court she had felt she simply would not be believed if she reported him.

Victim Impact Statements Describe Trauma

His fame, wealth and influence created a power imbalance which made me feel powerless, she said. The Associated Press does not name victims of alleged sexual violence, and British law protects their identities from the media for life. Prosecutor Riel Karmy-Jones called Brand a ruthless, calculating, manipulative sexual predator who treated women as a disposable commodity. She quoted from his 2007 memoir My Booky Wook to illustrate how his insatiable sex drive led him to cross the line.

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If I want something, whether it's a job or a woman, I will determinedly, resolutely, remove anything that's in the way, until I possess the object of my desire, he wrote. The hearing came as Prime Minister Andy Burnham pledged to be relentless in making whatever improvements we can to provide more support for victims. Brand is facing further investigations after London police revealed rape allegations by two more women.

From Channel 4 to MTV and an eponymous primetime show on BBC Radio 2, the wild-haired comedian's obsession with sex and his no-holds barred delivery contributed to his notoriety. Born to working-class parents in Essex, east of London, in 1975, Brand dropped out of drama school before joining MTV at the age of 25. He had his own radio show at the BBC, which last week apologised for the culture and failings when Brand worked there between 2006 and 2008.

Brand left the BBC after leaving a well-known actor sexually explicit messages on his answering machine about having slept with his granddaughter. He made a foray into Hollywood after a brief marriage in 2010 to US pop star Katy Perry. The organisations that propped up Brand for years are now facing questions about how he continued for so long.

Officials Praise Victim Bravery and Resilience

British culture minister Lisa Nandy said men in power were still exploiting women in the media industry, saying his case was a wake-up call. Speaking outside court, the lead detective in the case Andy Furphy said the sentence was a milestone that had seen Brand finally held accountable for his crimes. He praised the immense bravery, dignity and resilience of the victims who had had to revisit deeply traumatic experiences.

As he left court, Brand's father Ron Brand told reporters his son had been a victim and that both Russell and his daughter-in-law would be alright. Yeah, he's strong, he's strong, he said, when asked how his son would cope in jail, adding she's strong as well, referring to Laura. Brand rose to prominence in the early 2000s hosting television programs and his own BBC radio show.

He appeared in Hollywood films including Forgetting Sarah Marshall and Get Him to the Greek and was briefly married to pop star Katy Perry. In recent years he has moved away from mainstream media, relocated to Florida and built a large online following with videos mixing wellness, conspiracy theories and discussions of his religious devotion.