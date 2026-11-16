Russell Brand Jailed For Rape As Ed Miliband Condemns Video

Foreign Secretary Ed Miliband condemns Russell Brand's prison video as disgusting after his rape conviction. New allegations against Brand and David Walliams emerge as police expand investigations.

Britain's Foreign Secretary Ed Miliband issued a scathing condemnation on November 16 regarding a video message from convicted sex offender Russell Brand, labeling the content as disgusting and devoid of remorse.

The disgraced comedian, who is currently serving a prison sentence for rape and sexual assault, had his wife Laura Gallacher read a statement aloud on their YouTube channel that asserted his innocence. Miliband stated that Brand displayed no sympathy for his victims, a stance that has intensified public scrutiny surrounding the case and the handling of his incarceration.

Brand Jailed And Moved To Prison

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Russell Brand was sentenced to ten and a half years in prison last week after being found guilty of one count of rape and three counts of sexual assault. The judge described Brand as a danger to the public, noting that his actions were driven by a sense of entitlement and a lack of empathy for the women he targeted. The conviction concluded a lengthy legal process that had drawn significant media attention and public outrage across the United Kingdom.

In the video read by his wife, Brand claimed he was innocent of the charges brought against him. He also revealed that he has been transferred to a lower-security prison facility. Brand alleged that he is now being housed alongside other sex offenders, a claim that has raised concerns among prison officials and victim advocacy groups regarding the safety and management of high-profile inmates.

Miliband Denounces Lack Of Remorse

Speaking to Sky News, Foreign Secretary Ed Miliband expressed deep disapproval of Brand's comments. Miliband emphasized that the actor's refusal to accept responsibility or show pity for the survivors was unacceptable. The Foreign Secretary's remarks underscore the government's stance on accountability for sexual violence and the importance of acknowledging the harm caused to victims.

The backlash against Brand's statement highlights the sensitive nature of his crimes and the ongoing pain experienced by those affected. Advocacy groups have called for stricter measures to ensure that convicted offenders do not use their platform to re-traumatize victims or spread misinformation. The government remains committed to supporting survivors and ensuring that justice is served in a transparent and compassionate manner.

Victim Calls For Consent Law Changes

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Amid the controversy surrounding Brand's imprisonment, Mia Latter, an alleged victim, has publicly urged lawmakers to reform the age of consent laws. Latter, who was 16 years old when she met Brand, told the Sunday Times that she believes sexual relationships between adults over 18 and teenagers aged 16 or 17 should be illegal. Her call for legal changes aims to provide greater protection for young people from potential exploitation by older adults.

Latter's allegations, which were featured in reporting by The Times and the Sunday Times, played a pivotal role in initiating the police investigation that led to Brand's conviction. Although her specific case was not part of the court proceedings, her account helped uncover a pattern of behavior that contributed to the broader inquiry. Her advocacy continues to influence public debate on the adequacy of current consent laws.

Police Probe New Allegations Against Brand And Walliams

Police are currently reviewing fresh allegations brought by at least two other women who claim they were assaulted by Russell Brand. These new claims add to the growing list of accusations against the comedian and suggest that his criminal activities may have extended beyond the incidents covered in the recent trial. Authorities are carefully examining each report to determine if further charges should be filed.

In a related development, officers are also investigating serious sexual offenses allegedly committed by David Walliams, the 55-year-old comedian and children's author. Walliams has denied all accusations, which were reported by ITN and The Guardian last week. The claims include allegations of sexual assault dating back to 2003, involving victims as young as 15. The investigation into Walliams is ongoing and remains separate from the Brand case.

The expansion of police inquiries into multiple high-profile figures highlights the complexity of sexual abuse cases and the importance of thorough investigations. Both Brand and Walliams are presumed innocent until proven guilty, but the weight of evidence and public interest continues to mount. Legal experts note that the outcome of these probes could have significant implications for accountability in the entertainment industry and the justice system.

As the legal proceedings continue, the voices of survivors like Mia Latter remain central to the conversation about consent and protection. The case serves as a stark reminder of the long-term impact of sexual violence and the need for robust legal frameworks to prevent such crimes. Public attention will remain focused on the developments in both investigations and the broader societal response to these allegations.